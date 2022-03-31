Internet Refers to Disney as a “Cult” After Huge Crowds Gather at Park Entrance

As we have previously covered, the last few weeks at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orland, Florida seems to be a hot spot for vacationers, with all fours Parks reaching capacity multiple times during President’s Day Weekend. Now, with Spring Break amongst us, the crowd situation continues to get worse, with the Parks absolutely slammed with Guests eager to spend a week at Disney and away from school.

As a result of the crowd levels filling the Parks, Disney World has extended the hours of its Park Operations for the rest of the month. Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom have all increased have all extended their hours, in an attempt to help alleviate the crowd situation. However, after seeing more and more photos pop up from Guests at the Resort, we are not sure how much extended Park hours will actually help.

Moving on to the West Coast, Disneyland has also seen some insane crowds visiting in the past few weeks. This is incredibly apparent in a recent Reddit post, as one Guest shared the jaw-dropping crowds at both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure for “rope-drop” one morning:

Those in the comments were stunned, sharing their opinions and giving their takes on the current crowd situation. One user said these pictures were “anxiety-inducing”. Another questioned who would actually want to line up in a crowd like that, likening the scene to a “cult”. Another said that these crowds were “intimidating”.

While both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort utilize a Park reservation feature, this doesn’t stop massive crowds from forming, especially as Guests wait to get in before the Park actually opens. We hope to see crowds start dying down soon, however, with summer quickly approaching, whatever remains of an “off-season” won’t last long.

