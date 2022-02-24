Disney Could Be Making Major Update to Beloved PeopleMover

Paging Mr. Morrow, Mr. Tom Morrow.

If you are a regular Guest at Walt Disney World Resort, there’s a decent chance you’ve come to appreciate an extremely underrated attraction.

In Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom, there is a gem known as the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover.

While many Guests skip the attraction altogether, if you’ve ever taken a ride on the PeopleMover, you know just how vital the attraction can be to your vacation.

A 10-minute trip in comfortable train seats high above Tomorrowland, the PeopleMover is a perfect opportunity to gain some much-needed rest and relaxation amidst a long day in the Disney Park.

It offers scenic views of Magic Kingdom, a look inside Space Mountain and Buzz Lightyear’s Astroblasters, and is complete with a perfect story of futuristic dreams of a better society from the mind of Walt Disney himself.

However, it seems a change might be coming to the iconic attraction.

Marissa (@MarrisaTheMoth) recently shared a memo that Walt Disney World Resort is currently looking for voiceover actors for the part of ‘ORAC.’

Proof I’m not a rumor monger lmao

Proof. I'm not a rumor monger lmao pic.twitter.com/YiId6ooRMZ — Marissa 🦀 (@MarissaTheMoth) February 23, 2022

ORAC, for those who are not familiar, was the name of the PeopleMover announcer from 1985 through 1994 and it seems Disney might be returning to those roots when it updates the storyline and voiceovers in the future.

Nothing has been confirmed by Disney currently, but this memo would point to major changes taking place on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at some point in the future.

Disney World’s official description of the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover reads:

Move Above and Beyond Board an elevated tram for a leisurely voyage through Tomorrowland. During your narrated tour, go behind the scenes of attractions like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Space Mountain and Star Traders retail shop. See architectural models of Progress City, the prototype for EPCOT. You’ll enjoy amazing up-close views of the park from a unique vantage point. Magnet-Powered Magic Always ahead of its time, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover accelerates magnetically using linear induction motors.

What do you think of this possible change to the PeopleMover? Let us know in the comments.

