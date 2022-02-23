Disney Unveils Showtimes For Long-Awaited Festival of Fantasy Parade Return

The wait is almost over for the return of Disney’s iconic Festival of Fantasy Parade.

Walt Disney World Resort announced last month that Festival of Fantasy would be returning the Magic Kingdom following a hiatus that dates back to the start of the pandemic.

The parade, which features a dazzling mix of floats and beloved Disney characters, will return in just a matter of days, beginning Wednesday, March 9.

Now, in addition to its return date, we have the showtimes.

From March 9-13, the Festival of Fantasy Parade will run at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. After that and beginning on March 13, the parade will run at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Times past early April have not been announced for the Disney Park parade as of yet.

In addition to the return of Festival of Fantasy, Walt Disney World Resort also introduced its largest cavalcade ever, the Disney Adventure Character Cavalcade, which debuted this month.

Disney World’s official description of Festival of Fantasy reads:

Magic Marches Down the Street

The unbridled enchantment and vivid pageantry of Fantasyland—and its many inhabitants—winds its way through the park in a thrilling parade spectacular. The dazzling mix of floats, motion and original music will keep you humming along for days to come. See Disney Characters and Much More

Be a part of this grand gala, with spectacular, state-of-the-art floats starring some of your favorite Disney Characters, colorfully costumed performers on stilts, pendulums and swings—and even a fire-breathing dragon. It’s a festival of fun for everyone!

The show features Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, of course, as well as Anna and Elsa from Frozen, Rapunzel and the gang from Tangled, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Wendy and Peter from Peter Pan, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Brave, and more!

Are you planning to see Festival of Fantasy at the Magic Kingdom in March?

