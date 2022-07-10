Tomorrowland Posters at Magic Kingdom Become Noticeably Dismal

We have already seen Cinderella Castle undergo a makeover in honor of Walt Disney’s Cinderella (1950) celebrating 70 years, as well as receive additional embellishments for the 50th anniversary specifically.

Additionally, Disney Imagineers already began working on attractions including Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, Peter Pan’s Flight, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and others, so they are in tip-top shape for the 50th. And we can’t forget about the Tangled area of Magic Kingdom and how it recently received some tender loving care as well, which you can read more about here.

Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom also received brand-new pavement last year as well as debuted new audio for the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover and update the last scene in Carousel of Progress just last week.

Although many improvements have been made inside Tomorrowland, the iconic posters that sit in the Main Street Train Station look a bit dismal.

bioreconstruct shared some photos of the posters in the Main Street Train Station, some of which look really run down and old. Per their Tweet:

Interesting how one side of the Tomorrowland entrance from the castle hub has colorful posters, and the other side has heavily faded posters.

As Disney continues to update other areas of the theme parks, we hope to see new Tomorrowland posters arrive soon, but Disney has not confirmed if they will be replacing the posters. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

Tomorrowland is home to many rides and attractions including the Carousel of Progress, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, Space Mountain, Tomorrowland Speedway, Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor, and the soon-to-be TRON Lightcycle / Run.

Disney Parks Blog describes the upcoming Magic Kingdom coaster as:

TRON Lightcycle / Run is a coaster-style attraction that will allow riders to board a train of two-wheeled Lightcycles for a thrilling race through the digital frontier. A similar attraction exists at Shanghai Disneyland, where it opened in 2016, and became an instant guest-favorite.

If you cannot wait to ride the upcoming TRON coaster, be sure to check out our video of the TRON attraction in Shanghai Disneyland! The Disney World version of this attraction may not be identical to Shanghai’s version, but it is going to be very similar.

Do you hope to see Disney replace the Tomorrowland posters in the Main Street Train Station? Let us know in the comments below