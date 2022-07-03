Fans Disappointed With Disney’s Major Change to Tomorrowland PeopleMover

The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover is a popular attraction at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World. In case you aren’t familiar, the ride takes Guests on the grand circle tour of Tomorrowland, allowing them to see the different attractions located inside the land — Including Space Mountain, Carousel of Progress, and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin — as well as getting the chance to people watch from the highway in the sky.

However, on Friday, July 1, Disney made a major change to the iconic attraction — debuting brand-new audio.

The new audio features ORAC-5 as our new tour guide as he narrates throughout the ride. However, many fans are not happy with the new audio. Twitter user Crystal Jack said:

I don't mind the new Peoplemover narration but the fact that the old one tried to be immersive and the last one tried to be informative and this one half asses both ideas and without a clear direction achieves neither is a fairly excellent metaphor for the current state of Disney — Crystal Jack (@CrystalJackLack) July 3, 2022

And Twitter user Castaway RJ said they are going to miss the old audio:

I will miss the 2009 Mike Brassell narration on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at the Magic Kingdom. My mom said she’s okay with the new ORAC-5 narration, because they still have the dad jokes. pic.twitter.com/CKUw4t0Z3g — Castaway RJ (@CastawayRj) July 3, 2022

Disney fan and Twitter user Funky Studios said the new audio is weird, writing:

The new Peoplemover voice is weird af. Do like the humor and how it's a tribute to the older voices, but man… — Funky Studios 📼🍕 (@TheFunkyStudios) July 2, 2022

Overall, it seems many fans miss the old audio and wished that Disney hired Mike Brassell to do an updated version of the narration.

More on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover

The official Walt Disney World website describes this Tomorrowland attraction as:

Board an elevated tram for a leisurely voyage through Tomorrowland. During your narrated tour, go behind the scenes of attractions like Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, Space Mountain and Mickey’s Star Traders retail shop. See architectural models of Progress City, the prototype for Epcot. You’ll enjoy amazing up-close views of the park from a unique vantage point.

Do you enjoy riding the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover? Are you a fan of the new audio? Let us know in the comments below.