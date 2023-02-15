Disney World Shopping Destination Closes Abruptly For Big Overhaul

A shopping location found at Walt Disney World has closed indefinitely to make way for a major refurbishment.

Disney Springs acts as the Walt Disney World Resort’s primary shopping and dining center, offering Guests dozens of delicious places to eat and countless places to purchase merchandise. Previously called Downtown Disney, this massive outdoor/indoor complex contains destinations like Lacoste, Under Armour, Harley Davidson, Alex and Ani, Kate Spade New York, Kendra Scott, and The LEGO Store, just to name a few. The Disneyland Resort has a version of Disney Springs called Downtown Disney, where Guests can also “shop til’ they drop.”

Guests looking to grab a bite to eat can enjoy dozens of incredible dining experiences, ranging from Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’, Rainforest Cafe, and The BOATHOUSE.

However, much like the four Parks at Walt Disney World, Disney Springs also experiences closures, refurbishments, and renovations from time to time, meaning it’s crucial for Guests to stay up to date on all the latest things going on at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

The UGG Store closed for good on Wednesday, with another shopping location closing on the same day. Sunglass Icon, which can be found on Disney Springs’ West Side, is now closed for a major refurbishment. Guests can find a temporary truck that has replaced the official storefront until the store reopens.

At the time of publishing this article, we do not have a reopening date for the store.

As always, Guests can explore the resort of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, including the four theme Parks, Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, as well as Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is closed for a refurbishment at this time.