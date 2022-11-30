Disney World Gives Special Treatment to Passholders

Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and it welcomes Guests from near and far each and every day.

Walt Disney World Resort has four different theme parks: EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Magic Kingdom. Each theme park is very different, but similar in the treatment that radiates from Cast Members and the feeling of Disney magic that (hopefully) fills the Park.

Magic Kingdom is known for Cinderella Castle, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, and many more fun and iconic attractions.

One of the best ways to enjoy all the magic year-round is by purchasing a Disney Annual Pass.

Of course, the sale of annual passes are currently paused, but that doesn’t mean that many Annual Passholders aren’t still taking advantage of the Parks.

Being a Disney passholder has several advantages like discounts on food, merchandise, and much more.

Recently, Disney changed the passholder tapstiles to new golden tapstiles instead of the silver ones in the Annual Passholder entry lane at Magic Kingdom. To find the new golden tapstiles, look for the new passholder sign at Magic Kingdom. To use this, Guests scan their passholder card and then place their finger. It will turn green when approved.

User @dvc_park_hoppers shared a video of the new perk for Annual Passholders on TikTok.

You know your special when you have a gold scan point waiting for you. #scan #wdw#wdwap #fyp #disney #disneyparks #gold #bling #vacation #14kgold #14k #pixiedust#disneylife #castmember #castmemberstories #funny #viral #watchthis

To enter a theme park, each passholder must have a theme park reservation. Disney Parks are under reservations and are limited and subject to availability and passes have blockout dates.

Disney recently announced that when Annual Pass sales do return, they will come with a price increase. Here’s a look at the new prices:

Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299)

Sorcerer: $969 (was $899)

Pirate: $749 (was $699)

Pixie: $399 (no change) Renewals continue – but pricing not available.

Have you taken advantage of this new perk for pass holders?