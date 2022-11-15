Disney Shares Timeline For Annual Pass Sales to Return

The selling of Disney Annual Passes at Walt Disney World Resort has been paused for more than a year.

While Disney Park fans who didn’t already have their Annual Pass– or who didn’t renew during the pandemic– have been waiting patiently for the opportunity to purchase a Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, or Disney Pirate Pass. However, they’ve been denied as Disney announced a freeze of Annual Pass sales last November, which has remained in place throughout this year.

Just when many believed Annual Passes might never return, Report Scott Gustin broke the news that prices for Annual Passes would be increasing, but remain paused at this time.

The new prices for APs can be seen below:

Incredi-Pass: $1399 (was $1299)

Sorcerer: $969 (was $899)

Pirate: $749 (was $699)

Pixie: $399 (no change) Renewals continue – but pricing not available.

For those wondering when you might actually see these go back on sale, we are sad to share that you’ll have to wait a bit longer. Gustin shared that Disney does not anticipate new AP sales this year.

A note: I asked Disney about a timeline for new AP sales — WDW does not anticipate new AP sales (Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer, Pirate) to resume before the end of the year.

A note: I asked Disney about a timeline for new AP sales — WDW does not anticipate new AP sales (Incredi-Pass, Sorcerer, Pirate) to resume before the end of the year. https://t.co/0BaaImGeDS — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) November 15, 2022

While these updates do mean that APs will return at some point in the future, as far as how long from now that may be, your guess is just as good as anyone else.

More On Disney Annual Passes

Annual Passes allow you to enjoy the magic all year long. Now is the time to answer the call and discover all the possibilities a Walt Disney World Annual Pass can bring.

Annual Passes are subject to the Walt Disney World® Resort Annual Pass Terms and Conditions. To enter a theme park, each passholder must have a theme park reservation in addition to a valid pass. Park reservations are limited and are subject to availability and applicable pass blockout dates.

New sales of select Annual Passes are currently paused. Please check disneyworld.com/pass for the latest updates.

Are you trying to score a Disney Annual Pass when they return? Let us know in the comments!

Visit the official Disney website to plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and the iconic attractions at Disneyland Park?