Disney World Guests Plea To Cancel Controversial Reservation System

It has been nearly two and a half years since the Walt Disney World Resort introduced Guests to the Disney World Park Pass Reservation system. However, with the pandemic nearly over and ample Disney Park availability, Guests visiting Disney World are making the case that the program should now be discontinued, according to some on social media.

As we are sure you’re already aware, Guests need a Park reservation to visit each of the four parks at Walt Disney World. Guests can still Park Hop, but they will need a valid ticket and reservation date to do so. Guests also need to wait until 2 p.m. to visit their second Park.

Once Walt Disney World and Disneyland reopened to Guests after temporarily closing due to the ongoing pandemic, the theme parks implemented a new reservation system to help monitor Park capacity called the Park Pass system. To enter a Theme Park at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, Guests must not only have valid Park admission but a valid Park Pass reservation.

Since the implementation of the new system, some changes have been made. For example, earlier this month, Disney announced that Annual Passholders would be able to visit theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a Park reservation. The only exception is Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom.

Now that the world has fully reopened and we are back to normal, some are questioning if the system is really needed. Park reservations are available for all parks for all days this year, except for April 4th, the day that TRON Lightcycle Run is debuting. Here are some of the most recent takes we have seen on Twitter:

@RobertIger & Josh D. should listen to the guests & fix this Chapek dysfunction by discontinuing park reservation system & eliminating the up-charge for Genie+. There is no reason why a Disney vacation should be this complicated or have up-charges for what used to be included.

@RobertIger & Josh D. should listen to the guests & fix this Chapek dysfunction by discontinuing park reservation system & eliminating the up-charge for Genie+. There is no reason why a Disney vacation should be this complicated or have up-charges for what used to be included. — Clint Kimmel (@TheKimmel) January 26, 2023

Helping set up to go with my family to Disney World. Their whole park and ride reservation system on their app is cool, but how tf was my 60 year old mom supposed to figure this out? All these codes and friends lists, it’s like trying to set up a Counter-Strike server

Helping set up to go with my family to Disney World. Their whole park and ride reservation system on their app is cool, but how tf was my 60 year old mom supposed to figure this out? All these codes and friends lists, it's like trying to set up a Counter-Strike server — Brad Goodpaster (@WizardShengo) January 26, 2023

We all agree that Disney has made too many changes over the last 3 years; almost all of which are incredibly unpopular. But I think the park reservation system is the worst offender of all. It completely changes the landscape of a Disney World vacation and everything it means.

We all agree that Disney has made too many changes over the last 3 years; almost all of which are incredibly unpopular. But I think the park reservation system is the worst offender of all. It completely changes the landscape of a Disney World vacation and everything it means. — Disney Glimpses (@disneyglimpses) January 25, 2023

It is still unknown if the Disney Park Pass Reservation System will be a permanent fixture moving forward or if there are plans to do away with the system. The one thing we can say for sure is that the system’s use will continue to be debated.

Do you think it is time to discontinue Walt Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation System?