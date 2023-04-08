Season Two of Obi-Wan Kenobi Isn’t a ‘Star Wars’ Priority

Lots of announcements and news are coming out of London this weekend from this year’s Star Wars Celebration. Several new series have been revealed, along with a few shows getting a second season, such as Andor. Except one fan-favorite hit from Disney+ did not get any season two announcement, and that’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Redeems Broken Character

When Disney+ started releasing the new Star Wars shows back in 2019, fans immediately started begging for Ewan McGregor to come back and get his own Obi-Wan Kenobi series. And as if it was written in the stars, fans got exactly that in 2022. The show was a fan-pleasing experience, although it did create some continuity issues left up for debate. Why don’t Luke and Leia recall their previous interactions with Obi-Wan when they see him again in A New Hope (1997)? Maybe they didn’t think his previous involvement in their lives was worth mentioning.

Nevertheless, the show had many fun aspects, most notably the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Fans finally got to see Obi-Wan go up against a younger Darth Vader, and the Sith was a total scene stealer. Audiences would love to see more action between the two iconic characters in a second season.

When asked this weekend about a follow-up season, the president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, responded, “That is not an active development.” Although this suddenly caused millions of voices to cry out in terror, there is still some hope to hold onto.

Kennedy went on to say, “But I never say never because there’s always the possibility. That show was well-received, and Deborah Chow did a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another.” She added, “We’ll turn our attention to that again, maybe down the road.”

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Will Fix Plot Hole From Its Worst Movie

While Obi-Wan Kenobi might not be at the forefront of all the news and announcements coming out this weekend, it is satisfying enough to know that Kennedy would be open to discussing another season. As she mentioned, McGregor has been vocal about returning for more, and director Deborah Chow put her best foot forward when revisiting these characters in the first season.

A combination of everyone back on board, including Hayden Christensen, would make for a great second installment, if not better than the last.

Would you like to see more Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor duels? Let us know in the comments.