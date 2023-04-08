Grand Admiral Thrawn Casting Confirmed In ‘Star Wars’ Live-Action, Fans Riot

In just four months’ time, Lucasfilm mastermind Dave Filoni will debut his Ahsoka TV series on Disney+. The show has been a long time coming and will be the next chapter in the expanding “Mando-Verse” and the New Republic era of the Star Wars universe. But what of Grand Admiral Thrawn? The villainous admiral will make his live-action debut very soon, and Star Wars has just confirmed who will be bringing Thrawn to live-action.

Star Wars: Ahsoka takes place in the same period as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett and the forthcoming Skeleton Crew with Jude Law. Filoni and Jon Favreau will lead the series as they did for the other “Mando-Verse” chapters, much to the delight of Star Wars fans.

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, former Jedi Padawan and Fulcrum in Star Wars Rebels, first appeared in live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2 “Chapter 13: The Jedi”, after being made famous by Ashley Eckstein in the Clone War era. There she battled against Diana Lee Inosanto’s magistrate Morgan Elsbeth to find information about Grand Admiral Thrawn and missing Jedi Ezra Bridger, played by Eman Esfandi in the upcoming Ahsoka TV series. He replaces Taylor Gray from the animated Rebels series.

Inosanto will return for Star Wars: Ahsoka, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead bringing Ghost crewmembers Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla to live-action for the first time.

So with Ahsoka mere months away and the cast list looking like the series will be a Rebels sequel of sorts, who will bring Grand Admiral Thrawn to the galaxy far, far away?

At Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, the casting of Grand Admiral Thrawn was revealed. Of course, in Star Wars Rebels, Lars Mikkelsen voices the intimidating villain, and fans have long since wondered if Mikkelsen would reprise his role in live-action.

And it seems to be good news for Star Wars fans as Mikkelsen will bring his Thrawn to Ahsoka.

@raspberry_dee said:

LARS MIKKELSEN IS PLAYING LIVE ACTION THRAWN!!! WE WON!!!

LARS MIKKELSEN IS PLAYING LIVE ACTION THRAWN!!! WE WON!!! 🥹 — dee (@raspberry_dee) April 8, 2023

@dylanhenning wrote:

Yesssssssss! Obviously that was Thrawn in yesterday’s trailer but it’s great to have confirmation that Lars is back to play him. He did such a great job in Rebels.

Yesssssssss! Obviously that was Thrawn in yesterday’s trailer but it’s great to have confirmation that Lars is back to play him. He did such a great job in Rebels. https://t.co/g9V8MXjdR8 — 🏳️‍🌈Dylan Henning🏳️‍🌈 (@dylanhenning) April 8, 2023

@halibalism added:

broooo i cant wait for thrawn edits to come out like we get THEE LARS for thrawn, in still crying wtf

broooo i cant wait for thrawn edits to come out like we get THEE LARS for thrawn, in still crying wtf 😭 — hali 🦌🐉 SLOW (@halibalism) April 8, 2023

Over the years, it has been rumored that Marvel Cinematic Universe star Benedict Cumberbatch might bring Thrawn to the galaxy far, far away in live-action, but this announcement officially quashes those theories.

At present, Favreau and Filoni’s The Mandalorian is still airing on The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service Disney+. The last two episodes, helmed by Mando executive producer Rick Famuyiwa, will see the return of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and give fans answers to the overarching plot of the retaking of Mandalore by Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). The most recent episode saw Bo-Katan and Din Djarin’s Darksaber politics come to a head and also saw the return of the former’s Nite Owls, including Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) and Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnardo/Sasha Banks).

There is also still a high chance that Dawson’s Ahsoka will show up in The Mandalorian, and also potential for The Mandalorian to be the place where Grand Admiral Thrawn makes his live-action debut.

The Ahsoka TV series will also star David Tennant as Huyang, Ray Stevenson as Baylan, and Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati. Hayden Christensen will also reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

What do you think of this casting update for the upcoming Ahsoka series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!