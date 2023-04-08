Grand Admiral Thrawn Casting Confirmed In ‘Star Wars’ Live-Action, Fans Riot

in Star Wars

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen Leave a comment
Grand Admiral Thrawn in 'Star Wars Rebels'

Credit: Lucasfilm

In just four months’ time, Lucasfilm mastermind Dave Filoni will debut his Ahsoka TV series on Disney+. The show has been a long time coming and will be the next chapter in the expanding “Mando-Verse” and the New Republic era of the Star Wars universe. But what of Grand Admiral Thrawn? The villainous admiral will make his live-action debut very soon, and Star Wars has just confirmed who will be bringing Thrawn to live-action.

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano in 'The Mandalorian'
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Massive “Mando-Verse” Crossover Confirmed as ‘The Mandalorian’ Movie Coming to Theaters

Star Wars: Ahsoka takes place in the same period as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett and the forthcoming Skeleton Crew with Jude Law. Filoni and Jon Favreau will lead the series as they did for the other “Mando-Verse” chapters, much to the delight of Star Wars fans.

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, former Jedi Padawan and Fulcrum in Star Wars Rebels, first appeared in live-action in The Mandalorian Season 2 “Chapter 13: The Jedi”, after being made famous by Ashley Eckstein in the Clone War era. There she battled against Diana Lee Inosanto’s magistrate Morgan Elsbeth to find information about Grand Admiral Thrawn and missing Jedi Ezra Bridger, played by Eman Esfandi in the upcoming Ahsoka TV series. He replaces Taylor Gray from the animated Rebels series.

Ahsoka Tano in "A Friend in Need" in The Clone Wars
Credit: Lucasfilm

Inosanto will return for Star Wars: Ahsoka, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Mary Elizabeth Winstead bringing Ghost crewmembers Sabine Wren and Hera Syndulla to live-action for the first time.

So with Ahsoka mere months away and the cast list looking like the series will be a Rebels sequel of sorts, who will bring Grand Admiral Thrawn to the galaxy far, far away?

Thrawn close up in Star Wars Rebels
Credit: Lucasfilm

At Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, the casting of Grand Admiral Thrawn was revealed. Of course, in Star Wars Rebels, Lars Mikkelsen voices the intimidating villain, and fans have long since wondered if Mikkelsen would reprise his role in live-action.

And it seems to be good news for Star Wars fans as Mikkelsen will bring his Thrawn to Ahsoka.

@raspberry_dee said:

LARS MIKKELSEN IS PLAYING LIVE ACTION THRAWN!!! WE WON!!!

@dylanhenning wrote:

Yesssssssss! Obviously that was Thrawn in yesterday’s trailer but it’s great to have confirmation that Lars is back to play him. He did such a great job in Rebels.

@halibalism added:

broooo i cant wait for thrawn edits to come out like we get THEE LARS for thrawn, in still crying wtf

Over the years, it has been rumored that Marvel Cinematic Universe star Benedict Cumberbatch might bring Thrawn to the galaxy far, far away in live-action, but this announcement officially quashes those theories.

hera syndulla (left) and grand admiral thrawn (right) in star wars rebels
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Daisy Ridley to Return In ‘Star Wars’ Sequel

At present, Favreau and Filoni’s The Mandalorian is still airing on The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service Disney+. The last two episodes, helmed by Mando executive producer Rick Famuyiwa, will see the return of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and give fans answers to the overarching plot of the retaking of Mandalore by Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). The most recent episode saw Bo-Katan and Din Djarin’s Darksaber politics come to a head and also saw the return of the former’s Nite Owls, including Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides) and Koska Reeves (Mercedes Varnardo/Sasha Banks).

Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian
Credit: Lucasfilm

There is also still a high chance that Dawson’s Ahsoka will show up in The Mandalorian, and also potential for The Mandalorian to be the place where Grand Admiral Thrawn makes his live-action debut.

The Ahsoka TV series will also star David Tennant as Huyang, Ray Stevenson as Baylan, and Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati. Hayden Christensen will also reprise his role of Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

What do you think of this casting update for the upcoming Ahsoka series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Be the first to comment!