‘Ahsoka’ Release Date Revealed In Epic First Trailer

Everyone has been patiently waiting to know when Ahsoka would finally be released on Disney+. That news was going to inevitably come out during this weekend, as the masses are gathered together at Star Wars Celebration in London, England. Along with an epic first look at the series, Lucasfilm also gave everyone the release date.

Related: Another Major ‘Ahsoka’ Cameo Might’ve Just Been Leaked, Surprising Fans

Rosario Dawson became Star Wars royalty when she appeared as the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano during the events of The Mandalorian. Soon after, it had been revealed that the character would be getting her own solo series, which came to the delight of fans worldwide. Slowly, but surely, more news began to be revealed about the series, including The Clone Wars and Rebels characters also making their live-action debuts.

Chopper, Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and now Thrawn have all been mentioned or shown in some capacity. The latter is shown in a quick glimpse in the trailer, though it has not yet been revealed who is portraying the fan-favorite villain. Even more exciting is there seems to be a new Sith being revealed, though we are unsure about who that might be.

Related: Massive “Mando-Verse” Crossover Confirmed as ‘The Mandalorian’ Movie Coming to Theaters

Ahsoka is set to be released on Disney+ in August, which is right around the corner. We would imagine that the events of The Mandalorian are going to lead right into the first season of this new spinoff series. The news from Star Wars Celebration also came with a bombshell that Dave Filoni is going to be making a brand-new movie that will wrap up the Mando-Verse. This includes The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and The Book of Boba Fett.

The above trailer contains many moments to be excited about, including showing Sabine Wren, Chopper, and Hera Syndulla. We also know that Hayden Christensen is set to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Ahsoka speaks about something “dark” coming which leads into the epic showdown between this mysterious new Sith woman. We are not sure if she is Sith, but her red lightsaber could mean she follows the path of the Darkside.

The proverbial icing on the cake is the quick sequence where we get to see the back of the head of Grand Admiral Thrawn. There had been rumors that the Ahsoka series was going to follow the Jedi as she seeks to find Ezra Bridger, who left with Thrawn at the end of Star Wars Rebels.

Thrawn is one of the few Legends characters that fans have been begging to be canonized, and shown in a live-action format. It appears both of those requests have been dutifully fulfilled in this epic trailer. We would imagine that the full trailer for the series will be coming out in the next couple of months, but this first look is already enough to make every Star Wars fan go crazy. We cannot wait to see this new series.

Ahsoka will officially premiere on Disney+ in August 2023.

Are you excited to see Ahsoka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!