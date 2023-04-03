Another Major ‘Ahsoka’ Cameo Might’ve Just Been Leaked, Surprising Fans

The Rosario Dawson-led Star Wars: Ahsoka series is slated to arrive on Disney+ in Fall 2023. And ahead of its release, another big cameo appearance might’ve just been quietly revealed, further connecting the show to Star Wars Rebels.

While plot details remain scarce, the upcoming Ahsoka series is proving to be one of Lucasfilm’s most highly-anticipated projects yet. Centered around fan-favorite Star Wars: The Clone Wars character, Ahsoka Tano, the show will see the former Jedi navigating a war-torn galaxy in the remnants of the Galactic Empire. As teased in earlier Star Wars projects, odds are she’ll be searching for long-lost friends and, almost certainly, a long-lost enemy.

It’s essentially confirmed that Ahsoka will act as a spiritual successor to the animated Rebels series, which follows the crew of the starship Ghost as they travel across the galaxy while attempting to strike down the Empire for good. Both helmed by longtime Star Wars creative Dave Filoni, there have already been several in-universe tie-ins to Rebels in the extended Mandoverse. In her live-action debut episode of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka presses Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) for information on Grand Admiral Thrawn, who acted as the “big bad” of Rebels. Ahsoka also played a sizable role in Rebels and often collaborated with the Ghost crew on missions before she was left stranded in the Sith temple in Malachor.

It’s long been implied that Ahsoka will pick up after the events of Rebels. It will more than likely see the titular ex-Jedi working with the likes of Sabine Wren, Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios, Hera Syndulla, and Chopper to discover the whereabouts of Ezra Bridger and Thawn, the latter of which is rumored to be the villain of Season 1.

The casting of these characters’ live-action counterparts has already been partially revealed, with Natasha Liu Bordizzo set to play Sabine and Eman Esfandi set to play Ezra. Zeb also made a jaw-dropping cameo in the latest episode of The Mandalorian, “Chapter 21: The Pirate,” where he was once again voiced by his Rebels voice actor, Steve Blum.

While Hera’s actor has yet to be announced, we got a quick glimpse at the back of her head inside of Ahsoka’s T-6 shuttle in footage shown at last year’s Star Wars Celebration. She’s rumored to be played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead, though this should be taken with a grain of salt until Lucasfilm confirms the news. With this year’s celebration right around the corner, we’re sure to get a better look at Hera’s live-action character design and her actor soon.

And according to a leaked merchandise announcement, fans of Rebels can possibly expect to see another significant character from the show make his live-action debut in Ahsoka. Instead of Disney+, LEGO may have accidentally revealed one of the biggest cameos to date in the description of a new set depicting an updated version of Hera’s ship, the Ghost. It wasn’t the ship itself that was a spoiler, however; rather, the minifigures inside.

Promo Bricks, a site with a reputable track record of breaking LEGO-related news, recently shared LEGO #75357’s description. In addition to being named “The Ghost,” the set will supposedly include the following five figures: Hera, Chopper, Quarrie (a Mon Calamari mechanic from Rebels), an unknown male character, and someone who Rebels watchers know from the show’s finale: Hera and Kanan Jarrus’ son, Jacen.

While his LEGO design has yet to be revealed in full, his character possibly being included in the set—which will likely be available for purchase ahead of the Ahsoka premiere—has some significant implications for what’s to come in future Star Wars projects. If the Ahsoka series does end up being a continuation of certain Rebels storylines, it would only make sense for Jacen to be with his mother. Unless the show can think of a clever way to explain why Jacen would be off somewhere without Hera, his lack of presence would be a major plot hole.

Jacen was first introduced into Star Wars canon in Sabine’s emotional Rebels epilogue, where she described him as being “born to fly, just like his mother.” She might’ve also hinted at his connection to the Force by adding, “and, well, we all know what his father was like.” In the short glimpse audiences got at Jacen, he mainly appeared humanoid, with green hair—a reflection of his mother’s Twi’lek heritage—and blue eyes, just like his father’s.

Jacen’s inclusion in Ahsoka is yet to be confirmed, and any buzz surrounding his potential involvement in the series remains little more than a rumor. But with so much in store for the upcoming show, on top of Zeb’s recent cameo in The Mandalorian, it’s imminent that the entire Ghost crew will be making the leap to live-action in some capacity, and soon.

Are you looking forward to potentially seeing Jacen Syndulla make his live-action debut in Ahsoka? Let us know in the comments below.