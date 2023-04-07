Confirmed: ‘Star Wars’ Actress Officially Replaced In the Galaxy Far, Far Away

Star Wars has confirmed that one beloved actress will be replaced for the upcoming Ahsoka TV show.

The Star Wars universe is growing. While the movie output has simmered in the last few years following the conclusion of the polarizing sequel trilogy, the television element of Lucasfilm has continued to thrive.

Led by the critically acclaimed The Mandalorian by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, Disney and Kathleen Kennedy’s Star Wars has found massive success in the small-screen offerings of The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, Disney+.

While animation, bolstered by massive hits like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, is much beloved by fans of the Star Wars universe, the live-action shows have taken the galaxy far, far away to new heights thanks to characters like Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and his small green ward, Grogu (“Baby Yoda”).

And it is with The Mandalorian that the Star Wars galaxy will continue to expand. Last year, Temuera Morrison headlined his own six-episode show, The Book of Boba Fett, alongside Ming-Na Wen and her mercenary Fennec Shand. In 2023, with the new season of The Mandalorian speeding toward its climax, Filoni’s Ahsoka will release in August.

Rosario Dawson made her debut as the former Jedi Padawan and Rebel Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2’s “Chapter 13: The Jedi”, bringing the popular character to live-action for the first time. While Dawson brought Ahsoka to the small screen in real life, it was Ashley Eckstein that originated the character in The Clone Wars and later in Rebels and last year’s Tales of the Jedi.

Star Wars will now follow suit with this method of casting and has replaced Vanessa Marshall as Hera Syndulla in the forthcoming Ahsoka TV show.

Confirmed at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Mary Elizabeth Winstead will bring the captain of the Ghost crew, Hera Syndulla, to life in Filoni’s next chapter of the “Mando-Verse”. It was long rumored that Winstead would play Hera, but this is the first official confirmation.

Interestingly, it was only two years ago that Hera returned to Star Wars animation in The Bad Batch Season 1, portrayed by Vanessa Marshall, but it seems Lucasfilm has opted to replace Marshall for Hera’s live-action debut. Similarly, Ghost crewmember Sabine Wren and Jedi Ezra Bridger are also appearing in the Ahsoka TV show played by others — Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Eman Esfandi will play the characters, respectively, replacing Tiya Sircar and Taylor Gray.

At the convention, Filoni and company shared the first official image of Hera in live-action to rapturous applause.

Ahsoka will continue the groundwork laid out in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, expanding the story of Favreau and Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” and introducing Grand Admiral Thrawn into the live-action universe — that is, if he doesn’t make an appearance in The Mandalorian‘s upcoming two-part finale helmed by Rick Famuyiwa.

The Ahsoka TV show will also star David Tennant as Huyang and the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, likely for flashback sequences in the series. Ray Stevenson plays Baylan, and Chopper will also return to Star Wars in Ahsoka.

