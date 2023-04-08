‘Star Wars’ Redeems Broken Character

This year’s Star Wars celebration from Lucasfilm came with a lot of exciting announcements and huge reveals. Not only are fans of the galaxy far, far away getting a whole timeline of new series and feature films, but creative efforts are being made to vastly improve the world-building of the cinematic universe.

Many would agree that Star Wars fans can be the most toxic of all Disney fandoms. The fanbase of harsh critics and overzealous purists are quick to praise the creative minds of George Lucas, Dave Filoni, and Jon Favreau whenever they do something marvelous. Yet, they’re also quick to bully actors into deep state of depression if they don’t deliver a performance that meets their expectations.

Star Wars’ “Skywalker” Saga Continues

Known for her time as Rey in the Disney trilogy, Daisy Ridley has been both panned and praised for her performance. However, a second chance is on the way for both the actress and her heavily criticized character as a new film focuses on the young Jedi 15 years after her journey’s end.

Of all the characters heavily criticized in Disney’s Star Wars trilogy, Rey was probably at the top of the list. Legions of fans were pulling her apart for being overpowered despite lack of training to her story going absolutely “off the rails,” so why would Disney want her to return?

What’s Wrong With Rey?

A large portion of Star Wars fans can go back-and-forth on why they like or dislike Rey day in and day out, but a more concise explanation lies in the social media discussions. A post on r/StarWars asked what went wrong with Rey’s character, and fans shared their takes on the subject.

Many users were quick to pick apart how Rey is an overpowered “Mary Sue” character, how she is totally the opposite of what the Jedi should be, but some have enough clarity to realize that it’s not just about Rey, but poor storytelling.

u/rambotie writes,

Lack of a cohesive vision for the character arch and as plan for the whole trilogy. They changed director/vision after first film and killed main protagonist at end of the second film, along with whatever momentum they had built. After that film 3rd movie seemed like a tacked on salvage job, which it was.

And while u/agoddamnjoke does parrot back the common complaints of her being too strong and one-dimensional, they also acknowledge,