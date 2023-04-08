Lucasfilm Confirms Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Project Wasn’t Abandoned, It Never Existed

Star Wars apparently never had Kevin Feige start working on a movie, according to Kathleen Kennedy as she slams the press for recent claims.

Star Wars Celebration has announced a lot of breaking news over the past couple of days. After years of silence, fans now know about three Star Wars movies in the works. Dave Filoni is directing one, which will be a culmination of the “Mando-verse” as the movie will wrap up the story told through The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka.

The other two movies are set in very different eras in the Star Wars timeline. James Mangold will tell a story about the Jedi discovering the force. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct a movie centered around Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order 15 years after Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Kathleen Kennedy spoke with IGN shortly after these huge announcements. In that interview, the Lucasfilm President shared shocking news about what to expect from Star Wars. One of the biggest reveals was that the company doesn’t like to cut projects but will actually keep them in development as they wait for the right time to release the project.

Star Wars can do this because the franchise isn’t limited to telling stories exclusively in one era. They can easily cross eras with their content, as seen in the past year on Disney+. Fans got to see more stories told right after the Clone Wars, after the Empire fell, and right before the Galactic Civil War, and next year will bring shows that will explore new eras.

Kennedy did share that while there are a lot of fun projects in development, some press has claimed certain things were in the works that really never happened. One of those is Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie that fans heard so little about a few years back.

According to Kathleen Kennedy, Kevin Feige never talked to her about directing or writing a Star Wars project. She claims that the press conjured up this rumor, but she would be fine if Feige talked to her about future ideas to see if they fit into the Star Wars universe.

Unfortunately, Kevin Feige has his hands quite full with another franchise. Marvel Studios is working super hard to regain fans’ trust after several projects released with questionable CGI and story decisions. Due to this, Marvel is delaying some of their projects, and Disney+ might end up releasing more Star Wars projects next year and this year than Marvel Studios, which is quite the turnaround.

In the end, Kennedy clarifies that sometimes, the press gets it wrong and that Star Wars isn’t going anywhere. If Feige wanted to create a project later down the road, it seems that Lucasfilm would keep the door open, which is not something most franchises can do. Star Wars is in a good place with a lot of great content to look forward to, so fans can wait for Feige if he still wants to dip his toes into another franchise.

