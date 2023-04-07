Chewbacca Actor Officially Returns For New ‘Star Wars’ Series

Star Wars has a lot of new projects on the way, and Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo will return to the franchise as a Wookie for another project.

The Acolyte is one of the upcoming Star Wars projects set to debut in 2024. A series set 200 years before the Skywalker Saga when the Sith hid in secret, and the Jedi Order reigned supreme. It was the golden age for the Jedi during the High Republic, and this series will explore how the dark side could prevail.

Fans who loved villains such as Maul, Darth Vader, Dooku, etc., should be ready for the Acolyte as the Sith are expecting a comeback. Amanda Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae will star in the series, with other actors such as Dafne Keen, Jodie-Turner Smith, and Carrie-Anne Moss set to star in the upcoming series.

Suotamo revealed at Star Wars Celebration during the reveal for the series that he was back with Star Wars, but instead of playing everyone’s favorite walking carpet, the actor is back as a Wookie Jedi:

“You might have seen a hairy Wookie on stage. I’m so beyond excited, because ever since I was a kid, I wanted to be a Jedi. And a while back, I was called and informed that they might want to try me on for this new role and I really only said (Wookiee noises).”

Fans might remember that Star Wars already has a few Wookie Jedi, such as Gungi, seen in the Clone Wars, and Burryaga Agaburry, who lived during the High Republic era. This era has a lot of fun possibilities, and it seems that The Acolyte will take full advantage of this by exploring what the dark side of the force will look like.

The series is confirmed to follow the Sith’s story, where the villains will be the “underdogs,” for this story, and it will be fun seeing so many different Jedi. Yoda might appear since he was a Jedi Master back then, with several other Jedi from the Prequel Trilogy alive now.

Suotamo returning as a Jedi is great as the actor had to replace Peter Mayhew as Chewbacca during the Sequel Trilogy due to the actor’s poor health. Sadly, Mayhew passed away a few years back, leaving Suotamo as the lead actor to growl and move as everyone’s favorite Wookie. Lucasfilm chose the right actor to return to star as a new Wookie, and now fans will just have to wait to see more about The Acolyte before it debuts in 2024.

