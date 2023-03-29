‘The Acolyte’ Hire Intimacy Coach, Things Could Get Steamy

A new detail on the upcoming Disney+ series, The Acolyte that was recently discovered is making fans wonder if this Star Wars show will get sexy. Could they be Disney’s Game of Thrones or Bridgerton?

The Acolyte will be one of the many Star Wars series coming soon to Disney+, currently set to release in 2024. The show will take place further back in the galaxy far, far away, about 200 years before the events of Episode I: The Phantom Menace. It will focus on stories told from the perspective of the Jedi Knights during the High Republic era.

The cast features Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games) and Lee Jung-jae (Squid Games), the latter of which has already been spotted on set dressed in full Jedi attire.

Recent reports reveal that Adelaide Waldrop from Sara Putt Associates’ talent agency has been hired onto the crew as the Lead Intimacy Coordinator. An intimacy coordinator is a crew member who ensures the well-being of actors and actresses who participate in sex scenes or other intimate scenes on camera during production.

Fans are already wondering if this means the Disney+ series will feature sexual material on screen, which was explored only briefly in last year’s Andor. Before slight suggestions in that series, most Star Wars films only feature a kiss or two between the main characters or background characters who share an LGBTQ-friendly smooch.

Although it’s apparent aliens and humans alike in the Star Wars universe get intimate (otherwise, how else did Padme get pregnant in the prequels?), it’s never seen on camera. And even though Waldrop will be on set for The Acolyte, it doesn’t mean we will finally get some Game of Thrones-level sex scenes.

An intimacy coordinator can be needed for even just kiss scenes. Perhaps there will be some passion and forbidden love between characters in the series, but Waldrop’s presence doesn’t necessarily mean there will be more than kissing.

For the perverts hoping for some Jedi lovemaking, you never know. Disney is lacking in more adult content compared to their competitors. In Marvel’s She-Hulk last year, Jennifer Walters did get pretty intimate a few times, with plenty of sexual encounters throughout the season. The season finale even called it out, when Walters meets K.E.V.I.N. (an A.I. robot that controls the Marvel Universe), she asks for more sex in her sex life. The A.I. robot seems into the idea, stating Marvel lacks that department. The same could be said for Star Wars.

For those interested in watching some action in the bedroom, Disney added their library of Netflix Marvel shows, which does feature a few sex scenes, especially in Jessica Jones. Disney added these series without censoring any of the explicit scenes. Maybe this means one day, they will produce their intimate sex scenes for their original series. After all, there is a parental control setting for a reason.

Would you watch a Star Wars series with more adult content? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments.