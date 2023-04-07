Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Series Could Introduce All-New Lightsaber

The trailer for the latest Star Wars series, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka, was released today and features a variety of new and familiar faces. However, it’s not just the characters that have fans talking, it’s the possibility of a never-before-seen weapon being introduced onscreen for the first time.

A shot of the trailer features Baylan, a new character whose allegiance is yet unknown, wielding an orange lightsaber and the image has taken the Star Wars fandom by storm. A screenshot of the saber has been posted to Twitter with the question “why do lightsabers look terrible now?” However, fans are torn on whether it’s a poorly rendered lightsaber or something else.

Why do lightsabers look terrible now pic.twitter.com/uM6Ubgc4Jc — D🅰️hz🅰️n (@D4hz4hn) April 7, 2023

Many fans are claiming it’s actually a protosaber, a prototype lightsaber that was first unveiled in a Star Wars experience found in Disney Springs in Walt Disney World and later confirmed on The Star Wars Show. With the recent announcement that a Star Wars film of “biblical epic” proportion is in the works that will tell the story about the dawn of the Force, it lends credence to the idea that this weapon could be some type of protosaber.

Other fans point to the existence of orange lightsabers and crystals in the comics and games and claim it could be the introduction of orange sabers in the live-action universe. If this is the case, then fans may be disappointed by the quality of the lightsaber, although several comments have pointed out that Ahsoka’s sabers look fine, as do the sabers in other current Star Wars series. Protosabers are meant to be less refined and less streamlined compared to typical lightsabers, giving more weight to that possibility.

The introduction of a different style saber wouldn’t be all that strange, considering it’s already mentioned that the new series will introduce a rapier-style lightsaber as well as bring back the crossguard-style saber that Kylo Ren carried. If true, then Ahsoka will provide fans with a variety of all-new lightsaber styles.

