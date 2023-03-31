‘Ahsoka’ Series Reportedly Changing How Lightsabers Work

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka has some crazy changes to the Star Wars universe, and now it seems that Dave Filoni had to make some changes to lightsabers.

As Dave Filoni’s first live-action show, fans are quite excited, and it’s a story that people have been asking to see for years. Since Star Wars: Rebels ended, fans have wanted to know the story about Ezra Bridger, Ahsoka, and Sabine and what exactly happened to Thrawn.

Thankfully, this story is getting told, but fans have heard some interesting rumors about how different this series might feel. One rumor back a few months states that Stormtroopers with golden cracks in their armor would appear, another one stated that Morgan Elsbeth would return and that the series would explain her connection to Thrawn, with another rumor now saying that a new lightsaber will appear in the series.

According to Making Star Wars, Ahsoka will have a character with a rapier-style lightsaber. It will be sleek with a more pointed saber that will belong to Shin, one of the reported supporting antagonists of the series. A new version of a crossguard lightsaber like Kylo Ren’s lightsaber will appear in the series as well, leaving fans with some designs.

It’s odd that Filoni will be changing lightsabers as the weapon most commonly used by Jedi and Sith tends to be very similar. While a crossguard lightsaber makes sense, a rapier lightsaber seems odd as lightsabers are not like swords where the blades are sharper or more pointed, so it will be interesting to see how it looks.

It’s one thing to hear about the lightsaber, but it seems to be something that fans will have to see and decide whether or not they like it. Not everything in Star Wars has to make sense right away as lightsaber crafting isn’t something Lucasfilm has gone into great detail on, leaving these questions about the lightsaber blade being sharp or not to be up in the air.

While these lightsaber changes are fun, it’s hard to understand how Thrawn will fit into the series. As of right now, the only connection he has is with Elsbeth and Ezra, and while those two characters warrant enough reason for the Chiss Admiral to appear, it’s easy to wonder if Lars Mickelsen was right and Thrawn isn’t going to be in the series.

All rumors point toward the villain being in the series, but Lucasfilm hasn’t shared any details about what to expect with Thrawn, and with Mickelsen claiming he isn’t involved, fans are worried that Thrawn won’t be in the series for much of it. Ahsoka is definitely going to be a must-watch with the Rebels crew set up to be in the series and, of course, continuing the story seen in The Mandalorian.

