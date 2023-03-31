The Prequel Trilogy Receives A Glaring Retcon That Damages the ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

Star Wars: The Bad Batch just finished Season 2, and the ending of the season reveals one major detail that retcons the Prequel Trilogy in a bad way.

Over the past few months, fans have gotten a lot of Bad Batch to watch, with Pedro Pascal’s The Mandalorian releasing content on the same day these past few weeks. As the sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, fans are happy to revisit The Bad Batch as their last adventure on Kamino in Season 1 left Clone Force 99 with a new goal. They weren’t soldiers anymore, as they had to protect Omega, but in a galaxy hell-bent on getting rid of clones, it’s not easy letting the past go.

If you haven’t finished The Bad Batch Season 2, it’s probably best not to read any further, as Clone Force 99 has one hell of an adventure that isn’t worth spoiling to those who didn’t watch the final two episodes. So, if you didn’t watch what Dave Filoni has been working on, come back later!

At the end of Season 2, Omega (Michelle Ang) sees Crosshair on Mount Tantiss and walks over to check on him. He’s unconscious, and one of the assistants asks why she cares about the clone trooper. Omega says she trusts him more than her, which shocks the assistant, who reveals that they are sisters, meaning that the assistant crew on Mount Tantiss are clones of Jango Fett. Fett is the original donor for all clone troopers seen in the Prequel Trilogy as they used his DNA as a genetic template for each clone created on Kamino.

It’s one thing to retcon the Prequel Trilogy, but this retcon actually hurts the importance of Omega who was considered to be a one-of-a-kind clone. Omega was originally revealed to be the only female clone of the Mandalorian bounty hunter back in The Bad Batch Season 1, so this revelation is quite odd for a few different reasons. First, that means the Mount Tantiss staff has age-accelerated assistants who were clones just to help with cloning research? It’s hard to know why Lucasfilm made this decision, as the Kaminoans or Doctor Hemlock really didn’t seem to need female clones.

Second, Omega being a clone was a huge reveal for the Star Wars series, so having other female clones makes her special origins more confusing. Fans were led to believe that Nala Se’s wanted a special clone created as an assistant to her that didn’t have accelerated aging. Having several female clones just makes Omega less special? Why does she matter so much to Nala Se when she sees other versions of her walking around? Did Nala Se know about the other female clones?

There are a lot of questions about why Mount Tantiss has female clones, and while the series will likely answer these questions in Season 3, it’s still very confusing and possibly not the right direction for the franchise. Star Wars has done well, including a few changes to the clone troopers in The Bad Batch, but if they continue to make huge twists like this, then it might be a step too far, as it’s hard to believe that the female clone assistants were created in secret on Mount Tantiss when they just acquired the Kaminoan tech not that long ago. Everyone knows that it all leads back to Palpatine and him being created from this cloning technology, but hurting Omega’s story by allowing other female clones to exist so quickly just makes Star Wars fans angry, not satisfied.

Do you think The Bad Batch Season 3 will answer these questions? Let Inside the Magic know what you are thinking!