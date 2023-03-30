Recap: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’, “The Summit”

All things end at Mt. Tantiss. Last week’s episode saw Crosshair (Dee Bradley Baker, who voices all the Clones) try to warn his one-time teammates about Dr. Hemlock’s (Jimmi Simpson) nefarious plans for Omega (Michelle Ang). The two-part finale begins…

On Pabu, Data is presenting all the information they have on Tantiss and Hemlock. Echo reveals he knows he will be at an Imperial meet on Eriadu, hosted by Governor Tarkin (Stephen Stanton). Their plan is to covertly track Hemlock from there back to his base where they can rescue Crosshair.

Phee (Wanda Sykes) says goodbye to Omega and Tech, but the latter totally misses the point with her flirting. She watches The Marauder take off from the paradise of Pabu.

On Eriadu, we see Hemlock arrive and meet with Tarkin, running late to the shadowy summit.

The Bad Batch bypass the cruisers guarding the planet with some stolen clearance codes. They advance on foot through the misty woodland. Sky rail cars transport between Eriadu’s peaks, where the installations are. They’re going to hang on and hide beneath one but the timing must be precise. They make it onto the car under the radar of the sensors and the base guards.

In the meeting, they’re discussing galactic unification and ask for Dr. Hemlock’s progress with his cloning research. He is using Clone Troopers in his studies. Others at the table raise some alarm about the Clones treatment. We see Commander Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), also at the table, giving an update on Project Stardust (the Death Star creation plans, as seen in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016).

Elsewhere, the Bad Batch realize that a lot of the surveillance systems have cycled disruptions, despite the increased security. In the hangar, Omega sneaks towards Hemlock’s ship to plant the tracker. She manages it, but has to dodge Stormtroopers. Echo uses his slicing skills to distract them and buy Omega an opening.

Tech and Hunter have found the section of the system where the surveillance is down. Someone is targeting the base. It’s Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino), planting thermal detonators around the compound. Tech and Hunter argue against the plan to save the prisoners inside, but Saw’s hardline approach to doing what they need to do doesn’t gel.

Tarkin getting wind of the breach locks down the meeting room. As they make a frantic escape, on the rail cars, Saw flees in a hijacked shuttle, and detonates the explosives in the base. It causes the cars to lose power. They’re stranded mid-air!

