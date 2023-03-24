Recap: ‘The Bad Batch’, “Tipping Point”

As the episode begins, we see an Imperial transport being ambushed by another ship. It’s Echo and Fireball (Dee Bradley Baker, who voices all the Clones), attempting to rescue prisoners from the enemy ship.

As the ambushers begin to infiltrate, the Imperial in command demands an erasure of the ship’s databanks. After making it into the data center, they interrogate the commander about where he was taking the Clone prisoners, but he kills himself before they can get the information out of him. A Star Destroyer enters orbit nearby and they make a hasty exit.

At the Imperial research facility on Mt. Tantiss, we see Crosshair being led into a research room. Dr Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson) says he isn’t here for shooting his commanding officer. Instead, he’s here to be given a ‘clean slate’, in exchange for telling him how to find Clone Force 99.

Crosshair figures out he is after Omega (Michelle Ang). Hemlock resorts to more invasive methods to get the information out of him, with an interrogation droid. Right at that moment, he’s notified about the attack on the transport ship.

On Coruscant, we see Senator Riyo Chuchi (Jennifer Hale) meeting with Echo and the rest of the Clone resistance movement. She’s been responsible for helping lead the rescue movement. One of the escapees says they were all detained for questioning Imperial orders. He didn’t know where they were being taken, but Echo says he knows someone who could crack the encrypted data logs they managed to recover.

Back on Tantiss, we see Crosshair make an escape from his restraints, after Emerie (Keisha Castle-Hughes) drops her guard. Using a guard’s blaster, he makes a run for it with her access card. She says the hounds will find him within minutes. he stuns her.

He makes a run for it through the facility, using his sharpshooting skills to take out guards as he goes. At a central control hub, he broadcasts the words “Plan 88”, warning someone that they have to hide. At that moment, the transmission shuts off and the room is filled with Dioxis gas, made to a special formula Dr Hemlock is immune to.

On Pabu, we see the Bad Batch enjoying the labors and joys of island life. They’ve become a key part of island life. But Hunter says putting down roots is an occupational hazard for soldiers. They’re awaiting a Clone visitor.

Tech is showing Omega how to fly with some daredevil stunts in the air nearby. She has a penchant for dramatic maneuvers. As they get news that Echo is about to land, she speeds back.

Talking to Hunter, Echo voices his surprise they aren’t on Ord Mantell with Cid (Rhea Perlman). Hunter says they’ve been reevaluating things.

Echo hands the encrypted data over to Tech to decipher. Back on Mt Tantiss, Helmock is taking to Governor Tarkin (Stephen Stanton). Tarkin believes Clones should be decommissioned and are responsible for the leak which resulted in the prison ship attack. Hemlock says if they send them to him, he can use them in other ways.

Echo is updating Hunter on their network of Clones he and Rex have built. Tech has decrypted the data. He says the transport belongs to the Advanced Science Division, and reveals information about Royce Hemlock, expelled from the Republic Science Corps for his experimentation.

The records also reveal Crosshair was detained by them too. It led him to finding the distress message Crosshair sent, with Plan 88 warning them they are being targeted. Hunter is suspicious it could be a trap.

In Tantiss, Crosshair is once again detained and restrained. Hemlock tells him the only way he will leave the facility is if he allows it. If he gives him Omega, he will set him free. Crosshair looks determined not to co-operate. Hemlock sighs and tells Emerie to increase his injection level, and the episode ends.

Clone Force For Thought:

I really hope Pabu is the sanctuary the Bad Batch deserve, and a safe place for them to live out their days while also explaining why they are absent from the original or sequel trilogies. But you just know that they will be drawn in to help rescue Crosshair from his fate: no brother left behind, even those who have betrayed you in the past. Surely that will put Omega in danger too.

There’s also something mysterious about Emerie. Why does she share the same accent as the Clones? Is it coincidence, or could she be a sister and predecessor to Omega? Either way, it looks like all signs point to a showdown on Mt. Tantiss…