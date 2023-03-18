‘Star Wars’ Fans Notice Something Absolutely Chilling About ‘The Bad Batch’

in Star Wars

Posted on by Oliver Dyson 1 Comment
Echo (Dee Bradley Baker) teaches Omega (Michelle Ang) how to wield her energy bow. Credit: Lucasfilm

Credit: Lucasfilm

The deadliest member of Star Wars: The Bad Batch might also be the youngest, according to one fan’s theory.

Omega (Michelle Ang) wielding her energy bow in the 'Star Wars: Bad Batch' season two poster art. Credit: Lucasfilm
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: Recap: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ – “Pabu”

The Bad Batch’s young ward, Omega, voiced by Michelle Ang, has been with Clone Force 99 since they took her into their charge from her home within Kamino’s laboratories.

She’s remarkable in her own right — a young female Clone, fiercely clever and independent and seemingly the only one of her kind — but it’s her choice of weaponry which has caught the attention of fans.

Where the rest of the Bad Batch use traditional Star Wars laser guns, rifles, and pistols — from heavy-duty Wrecker, to the Rambo-esque Hunter, and even science-forward Data (all voiced by Clone voice veteran Dee Bradley Baker) — Omega uses a special energy bow.

The Bad Batch and Omega wielding her bow in 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch'. Credit: Lucasfilm
Credit: Lucasfilm

Omega retrieved the bow on the Bad Batch’s mission to Ord Mantell, taking her now-signature weapon from a Zygerrian slaver who was wielding the deadly firearm.

She soon learned that the weapon would require some training and strength to be able to wield effectively. But it’s safe to say that after many more adventures, Omega has become very confident with it. In the latest episode of The Bad Batch, we saw her put it to use, taking on a group of nefarious criminals in a bar faceoff.

One fan pointed out that the unusual weapon does have another sinister implication. The rest of the Bad Batch can utilize a stun setting, similar to how Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia is incapacitated at the start of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977). It means they can choose not to be lethal, but Omega’s bow may not have the same setting.

Echo (Dee Bradley Baker) teaches Omega (Michelle Ang) how to wield her energy bow. Credit: Lucasfilm
Credit: Lucasfilm

That means from all the Bad Batch’s many firefights, Omega has been firing her bow to kill.

Star Wars fan Jaclyn (@Jbandos on Twitter) shared their theory:

It’s still so funny to me that Omega has a laser bow. I get why an animated series wouldn’t give their child character a gun but also this means she’s the only member of the bad batch without a stun setting. She kills people. All the time.

It’s certainly a compelling argument and one that sparked a small debate underneath, with fans sharing their own thoughts on the situation. One compared Omega’s character to that of Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels, who similarly wielded a deadly lightsaber and pistol combo from an early age.

But another made a strong case for why this might not necessarily be true. The bow’s origins as a weapon used by a Zygerian Slaver could mean it is constantly set to stun, instead matching what could be the Slavers’ primary objective of incapacitation over actually harming anyone who could be making an escape attempt.

Omega (Michelle Ang) and Gungi in 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' episode six, "Tribe". Credit: Lucasfilm
Credit: Lucasfilm

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Show Hits Gory Milestone

What do you think? Is Omega the hardest killer in The Bad Batch? Tell us in the comments below.

Oliver Dyson

Oli lives and works in London. When he isn't writing recaps, reviews, or speculative fiction about how Academy Award winning actresses could enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he works in marketing in the film and entertainment industry. Reared on a diet of Star Wars, superheroes and 'saurs (dinosaurs, to make the alliteration work).

View Comment (1)