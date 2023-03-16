Dave Filoni Teases ‘Mando-Verse’ Crossover “A Big Event In This Time Period Is Very Real”

Could Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni be building up to something huge?

The Mandalorian, without question, has been the most popular Star Wars content that Disney has produced since acquiring Lucasfilm. Disney was right when they released the promotion from Season 3, calling the franchise a “phenomenon.” Several other series have been created because of that outstanding success, including The Book of Boba Fett and the upcoming Ahsoka series, and if Dave Filoni is to be believed, there’s something big on the horizon…

As opposed to The Mandalorian, fans have gone into the spinoff series with some preconceived expectations. With the adventures of Din Djarin/Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda/Grogu (Himself), it was a completely new and original adventure. Fans were along for the ride from the start, due, in large part, because there were no expectations. Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) on the other hand…

There were a lot of expectations going into something like The Book of Boba Fett. For over 40 years, the infamous bounty hunter has been a legend, and so there were definitely some images in mind when people thought of what a Boba Fett (Morrison) series would look like. The Book of Boba Fett measured up in some ways and fell short in others but ultimately had a good enough run for a rumored second season. Though there are definitely some expectations for Ahsoka, she’s fortunate in some ways.

Firstly, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) hasn’t been around half as long as Fett (Morrison), and her appearance in The Mandalorian is the first time the character has made an appearance in live-action. The pressure is still on, however. The character is still very popular and will need to be treated right for fans to be fully on board with future appearances, which may be more than initially expected!

Dave Filoni, creator of Ahsoka and one of the executive producers for The Mandalorian, recently spoke with The Wrap and made some interesting comments! When asked about any sort of overarching storyline, or interconnection between the projects, Filoni mentioned working with Kathleen Kennedy, Jon Favreau, and others to ensure continuity but also said something that fans have been wondering about for years now:

I think that the reality of there being a big event in this time period is very real, is all I would say to that. But yes, if Jon wanted to keep making “Mandalorian” stories, as long as he does not get bumped off in said titanic event, then they, I suppose, could continue. There doesn’t seem to be any lack of interest in Grogu and Mando, that’s for sure.

While there’s no guarantee, it does seem like Lucasfilm may well be building to an almost Avengers-type crossover, where all of the post-Original Trilogy heroes may reunite to stop some immense threat! Could audiences see Mando (Pascal), Ahsoka (Dawson), Fett (Morrison), and even Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) all teaming up to try and defeat the First Order? With a significant amount of time between the Original Trilogy and the Sequel Trilogy, there’s plenty that could be explored!

If something like that happens, it may be a while! Until then, fans can enjoy The Mandalorian Season 3, which is currently streaming on Disney+ and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What do you think about Filoni’s remarks? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!