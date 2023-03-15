New Lore, Classic Hits, Easter Eggs and More In the New ‘Mandalorian’ Episode

The Mandalorian blended old with new in this episode!

There was a lot to unpack with the 19th chapter of The Mandalorian Star Wars series. Fans caught up with a redeemed Din Djarin/Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), as well as the bespectacled Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi), now a reformed member of the New Republic. There was some double-crossing, some changing of alliances, and more than a few nods and easter eggs!

One of the more outstanding moments was early on, on the planet Kalevala, home to Bo-Katan’s (Sackhoff) castle. While returning from Mandalore, Kryze (Sackhoff) and Djarin (Pascal), along with R5 and everyone’s favorite Baby Yoda, Grogu (Himself), come under attack from a small squadron of Tie Interceptors. These few are quickly dispatched by the two Mandalorians, but not without cost: Bo-Katan’s (Sackhoff) castle is destroyed, leaving her homeless, but not before the duo scores a few amazing hits.

This dogfight between the Mandalorians and the empire is very reminiscent of the Original Trilogy, which used combat photography from WWII to plan out realistic-looking dogfights between the Rebellion and the Empire. Since then, there have been moments of ship-to-ship combat, but nothing quite like what audiences saw in Chapter 19. The movement, the kills, that stall in the N-1 starfighter? It all rang of a classic Star Wars dogfight.

That wasn’t the only callback, however. Sharp-eared viewers will have heard several different callbacks in this episode, one to themes from The Mandalorian, another to the Original Trilogy, and another to the Disney Parks. As Pershing (Abtahi) and Elia Kane (Katy M. O’Brian) were making their way through the plaza on Coruscant, fans could hear subtle themes from The Mandalorian being played in the local Star Wars style, but that wasn’t the only reference!

When the ex-imperial duo was executing the daring journey to the shipyard, an announcement plays over the loudspeakers of the train station. Not just any announcement, however, but a very specific announcement that has only ever been played in one other hub: Star Tours! That’s right, as Pershing (Abtahi) and Kane (O’Brian) walk through the station, fans can hear the classic Ewokese announcement playing, voiced by a different actor, saying, “Chudoo ick ick bic ick gupta toto, achi-bic. Maricchi ni achi. Gunda.”

This was also right before The Mandalorian introduced yet another bit of Star Wars canon to live-action. While some semblance of a calendar had already been established, utilizing days, years, and more, fans heard their first day of the week in the Star Wars Galaxy as Kane (O’Brian) turned to a large and hairy passenger, saying, “Taungsdays, am I right?”. Although it had been mentioned in other Star Wars material, this was a subtle yet somehow still-on-the-nose introduction.

The last moment which The Mandalorian was able to mix into the action of the episode came during what was perhaps the most unsettling moment. Strapped to the table, Pershing (Abtahi) was about to be put into what was called “the mind flayer,” juxtaposed by some relaxing, almost clinical music. John Williams fans will recognize that tune as not just nice music but as “Jabba’s Baroque Recital” from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)!

All of these key moments go to show how expertly Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and others are at blending the old with the new, playing off classic themes and elements from other Star Wars films and even attractions while introducing new elements in an ever-expanding Galaxy. It’s a talent and only makes audiences more excited for what’s to come in the future of the franchise!

The Mandalorian Season 3 is currently streaming on Disney+ and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

What do you think about these outstanding elements of the new episode? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!