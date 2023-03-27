Meet the Younglings of ‘Young Jedi Adventures’ Before Order 66

If you’re a parent and a massive Star Wars fan who watches the films with the whole family, you might have had to give your kids the “Order 66” talk at one point. Although your kids might have been devastated to hear that most of the young padawans don’t make it, they can now rejoice and enjoy stories from before the tragic event in Young Jedi Adventures coming soon to Disney Junior.

The Disney Junior YouTube channel released three shorts today, highlighting the characters, concepts, art style, and adorableness that Young Jedi Adventures will have to offer children when the show is released in May.

The three shorts are titled “Meet the Young Jedi,” “Lys’ Creature Caper,” and “Kai’s Daring Droid Rescue.” While the show is geared towards kids, Star Wars fans might be able to spot several characters and creatures they are already familiar with. Most notable is the reoccurring appearance of a younger Master Yoda before he becomes a Force ghost.

It may be in the little appearances and easter eggs that might make this show feel awkward. For the most part, the younger audience won’t think much of it, but the older fans might catch a glimpse of the show while their child is watching and might get flashbacks to Order 66. Specifically the scene from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) when pre-Vader Anakin slaughters a group of younglings.

It’s incredibly obvious that Young Jedi Adventures is aimed at kids and will not feature the gritty violence found in other Star Wars series and films. Hence, the show’s likelihood of connecting the dots to Order 66 is very low. But that hasn’t stopped the older Star Wars fans commenting on these younglings’ sad outcome.

Order 66 aside; the new series appears to be a great way to introduce your own padawans into the Star Wars franchises before they leap into other animated series such as The Clone Wars and Rebels. Full episodes of Young Jedi Adventures premiere on Disney Junior and Disney+ on Star Wars Day, May 4, 2023.

