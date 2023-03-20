Disney+ Announces New Release Date For Brand-New ‘Star Wars’ Animated Series

Just when you thought Disney+ couldn’t churn out more Star Wars animated series, with the likes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008), Star Wars: Rebels (2014), Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021), Star Wars: Visions (2021), and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022) already populating its resume, yet another is heading to the streaming service platform.

However, unlike all the other Star Wars animated series, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (2023), which was announced at last year’s Star Wars Celebration, is the first to be aimed towards preschoolers. It takes place during the High Republic era, and follows a group of newly introduced Younglings under the tutelage of Grand Jedi Master Yoda.

Now, as recently confirmed via an official Disney+ press release, Young Jedi Adventures has been shifted from its initial May 4 release, which, needless to say, is a perfect date for any new Star Wars content to premiere on the streaming service. It’s good news, though, because the Star Wars animated series will debut a week earlier, on Wednesday, April 26.

So, fortunately you won’t be left grieving for any longer than a week after The Mandalorian Season 3 ends. And as for Star Wars Day, you can still expect some new content to arrive, including Star Wars: Visions Season 2, the long-awaited follow up to the critically acclaimed anime anthology series that premiered in 2021.

Earlier this year, James Waugh, the series’ executive producer and senior vice president of Franchise Content and Strategy at Lucasfilm, talked about the importance of developing the first ever Star Wars animated series for preschool-age viewers and their families.

Here’s what he said in full:

“Star Wars transcends generations; fans of all ages deeply connect with its imaginative worlds, mythic stories, and unique characters. When developing Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures, the first Star Wars series created for preschoolers, the creative team never stopped thinking about how this show may be a youngling’s first step into a larger world, and their first time experiencing the limitless potential of the Star Wars galaxy. The show’s characters, tone, and the life lessons woven throughout each episode were written just for them, and our talented team was committed to honoring the cinematic legacy while staying true to the expectations of parents for the youngest of audiences.”

As per StarWars.com, the synopsis for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is as follows:

Set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Characters and their respective voice actors are Jedi Grand Master Yoda (Piotr Michael), Jedi Younglings Kai Brightstar (Jamaal Avery, Jr.) and Lys Solay (Juliet Donenfeld), and their friends Nubs (Dee Bradley Baker) and Nash Durango (Emma Berman), and droid RJ-83 (Jonathan Lipow).

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will premiere on Disney+ on April 26.

