Amid ‘Andor’ Takeover, ‘Star Wars’ Is Giving Fans More Younglings In Extended Series

More episodes of the animated micro-series are here, and even the most famous youngling himself, Grogu AKA “Baby Yoda” can’t quite believe it.

Finding quality programming to watch with the younglings can be difficult: some shows are tedious, others repetitive, and still others obnoxious. Fortunately, Star Wars has expanded upon an offering that delivers a quality product that not only younglings will enjoy, but parents, and family members as well!

A spin-off of Galaxy of Creatures, another great animated Star Wars show for kids, Galactic Pals is aimed at a slightly younger audience and delves into care for younglings from around the galaxy. Watch as the droid M1-RE (Miree) teaches you how to provide the best care for littles from every corner of the Star Wars universe, including “…Ewoks, Wookiees, Ortolans, Huttlets, Jawas, Rodians, Gamorreans, Gungans, as well as tauntauns, rancors, porgs, and Loth-cats.”

Currently, there are eight episodes online covering various Star Wars species, but, Star Wars announced just this week that even more micro-shorts are to be released Tuesdays through November 15, offering even more insight into the needs and behavior of Star Wars kids.

While they may not be rooted in things like teaching the alphabet, counting, or other skills, Galactic Pals does bring a lot of good to the table when it comes to developmentally appropriate life lessons: a baby tauntaun learns how to tire itself out before bed, a baby Rancor learns to be gentle while playing, and little Jawas learn how important games are to early learners.

Couple this with an adorable animation style, quality voice acting, and sound mixing and you’ve got a show that not only kids will enjoy, but parents will get a kick out of as well!

The arrival of such a vibrant and colorful project as Galactic Pals is a pleasant departure from the dark, gritty world of Lucasfilm’s latest live-action outing, Star Wars: Andor. The concurrent nature of these two vastly different shows once again highlights that Star Wars is not just for kids, not just for grown-ups, but for all fans of the galaxy far, far away.

Galactic Pals is available to stream for free on StarWarsKids.com/Galactic-Pals, and features not only the micro-shorts mentioned in this article, but activities, mobile wallpapers, coloring sheets, plushies based on the characters, and more!

Will you or your family be catching up on these new shorts? Let us know in the comments down below!