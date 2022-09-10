The full trailer for the upcoming Star Wars animated series, Tales of the Jedi, just premiered at Disney D23 Expo.

Fans of the Star Wars franchise will have so much to look forward to with the upcoming projects coming this year, especially after the exciting information being released during this year’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

So far, we’ve heard that the highly anticipated live-action series Andor will have 24 episodes and be divided into two parts, having twelve episodes each, as stated by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who took the stage for the D23 Lucasfilm panel earlier. Kathleen shared that, while the final twelve episodes of Andor have nearly wrapped filming, the first three episodes of the highly anticipated series’ “set one” will be available to stream on Disney+ on September 21.

Another exciting project premiering this year will be the animated series Star Wars Tales of the Jedi, a Disney+ Original from the creative minds behind The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch.

Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) just released the full trailer for Tales of the Jedi, with some familiar faces returning to our screens and new characters we are eager to learn more about.

Two Stories of Fate. One Destiny. #TalesOfTheJedi is coming to @DisneyPlus. All six Original shorts are streaming on October 26.

Per this announcement, all six original shorts will be available on Disney+ on October 26, 2022, which is barely over a month away!

Tales of the Jedi will follow Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku through their formation and life as Jedi. Fans will be able to see familiar faces like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu, Master Yoda, and a young Qui Gon Jinn return for this story, as well as Yaddle, a Jedi master from the same species as Master Yoda, who faces Dooku during one scene of the trailer.

The series will be divided into three episodes for each character. Per Variety, “Ahsoka’s three episodes focus on different points of the Jedi hero’s life, while Dooku’s episodes depict the character’s youth before he turned to the dark side. Each episode will be 15 minutes long.”

