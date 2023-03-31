‘The Mandalorian’ Might Be Hiding One ‘Clone Wars’ Character In Plain Sight

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni might be waiting to reveal one Clone Wars character who might be hiding their identity from fans in The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is already halfway over, with a promise to bring glory back to Mandalore now that uniting all Mandalorians is the main goal for the series. Instead of going on side adventures to get something or learn about someone, Din Djarin is back with his covert, and Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan joins the fun.

With Bo-Katan and Din Djarin taking charge, the Mandalorian covert has been making some huge changes, but one character remains an enigma. Emily Swallow’s The Armorer has a mysterious figure who somehow knew about Bo-Katan and tended to know quite a bit about Mandalorian history.

This has led fans to try to guess if the Armorer is indeed a character we have seen in a previous Star Wars project, with some guessing she could be Rook Kast. Kast first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars at the very end, once Maul conquered Mandalore with the help of Death Watch and his Shadow Collective. She was one of Maul’s best Super Commandos who worked alongside Gar Saxon to ensure the criminal organization ruled Mandalore until the Republic arrived.

Fans didn’t get to see a lot of Rook Kast, but she worked alongside Bo-Katan in the early years of the Clone Wars with Death Watch. This would explain why she knew so much about Mandalorian history and also knew about Bo-Katan. The real question is, did the Armorer follow the creed her entire life?

Rook Kast didn’t, but following the Creed now saves her from one important thing. Taking off her helmet and revealing her identity. The things Rook did with Maul weren’t seen as honorable and would’ve angered any Mandalorian. Bo-Katan would definitely consider killing Rook if she knew that she was the Armorer, so keeping that helmet on could be great for her.

If the Armorer is Rook Kast, it will help explain a lot of details about the character, but if there’s one thing about The Mandalorian that is starting to get bothersome, it’s that every character is somehow connected to a previous project. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau ensure that a lot of love to detail is put into the series, and it shows, but having so many cameos makes the Star Wars galaxy feel a lot smaller.

In the end, it would be best for the Armorer not to be Rook Kast, which is what some Star Wars fans are crossing their fingers to be true, but don’t be surprised if it turns out she is Rook:

I really hope The Armourer isn’t Rook Kast, I’ve seen alot of theories on this, please make her a completely new character, but if she is Rook Kast it is what it is..

The Star Wars galaxy is a huge place that should introduce new fan-favorite characters. The fact that Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin is one of the most popular Star Wars characters proves that Lucasfilm can create new compelling characters is amazing. Keeping the Armorer separate from Rook Kast is probably the best thing to do, but that doesn’t mean the evidence should be ignored. Sadly, it looks like Lucasfilm will make the reveal soon, and don’t be surprised to see Armorer turn out to be the Clone Wars character.

Do you think the Armorer is Rook Kast? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!