Din Djarin Just Became the New Boba Fett

Pedro Pascal might not have the same role if Lucasfilm continues to treat Din Djarin like Boba Fett.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is taking fans to many iconic planets this season. Coruscant. Mandalore. More planets might appear later in the season, but one thing became clear. It’s too hard for a story inside The Mandalorian to force Din Djarin to travel all over the galaxy in one episode.

So for Chapter 19, “The Convert,” The Mandalorian pauses the story with Din Djarin and Bo-Katan to focus on Dr. Pershing, a minor character from Season 1 and Season 2. He served as a scientist under Gideon’s control who ended up being rehabilitated under the New Republic and now works with them. His story on Coruscant steals the spotlight as the episode is no longer about Grogu and Din Djarin for nearly 30 minutes.

Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) had the same thing happen in his series, as Din Djarin stole the spotlight for two episodes before the season drew to a close. Sadly, the same thing will probably happen to Mando, as the show has a lot of unfinished business on Coruscant. While Dr. Pershing’s memory might be wiped, fans know that Moff Gideon will return, and it looks like he already has some operatives inside the New Republic.

Din Djarin’s big arc has already been finished, leaving the character perfectly fine if he doesn’t get a lot of screentime, but the series is about Din Djarin and not Moff Gideon, so fans will of course, be divided on how they feel when Star Wars probably does this again.

For Din, it makes sense that the character will spend his time with the covert and probably not be super involved in any battle because he is now a Mandalorian again. He has Grogu. What else is there for him to do? For Din to be back on the run or ready to face the Empire, he needs a good reason to come back into the fold.

The obvious answer would be Moff Gideon’s escape. If Jon Favreau wanted to blow away fans, he could be waiting to show off Moff Gideon’s prison escape and make a full episode going over how the Imperial leader is finally free, which would cause a lot of problems for Din Djarin.

Everyone knows that the Empire wants Grogu’s blood for experiments. Why they need midichlorians or blood from a force-sensitive is still a mystery, but many fans believe this might be Lucasfilm’s attempt to make Palpatine’s return more realistic.

