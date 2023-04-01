New Footage Promises Big Things To Come In ‘Andor’ Season 2

If you thought Season 1 of Andor was great…

Andor brought a new side of Star Wars to audiences. Though Star Wars has never been known to be pristine or extremely delineated, the new series showed audiences a darker, grittier, morally ambiguous side to the franchise and particularly to the Rebellion. Gone were the quippy epithets of hope and inspiration; instead, fans were given catchphrases as simple and powerful as “One way out” and “Fight the Empire.” The second season seems to be promising more of that same style with this new footage.

Fans of the series will remember two overarching storylines, both leading inexorably toward the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and, ultimately, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977). One storyline followed the mercenary hero Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he struggles his way through the Universe, getting tangled up in the Rebellion somewhat begrudgingly but eventually enthusiastically, meeting new faces along the way in his struggle.

Cassian’s (Luna) arc in Season 1 is compelling. Audiences learn of his adoption, his lost sister, his introduction to the Rebellion through thy mysterious Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), and his incarceration at the hands of the Galactic Empire. It is this last event, despite his earlier involvement, that cements his resolve against the Empire. He gains a friend and ally in Kino Loy (Andy Serkis), who eventually helps him escape, though fails to do so himself.

The other arc shows a much different side of the early Rebel Alliance. Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) is at the very height of Star Wars civilization. She’s an Imperial Senator from Chandrila, and though she is bankrolling the Rebellion, clearly doesn’t lack money in her lavish lifestyle. It’s a fascinating character, portrayed beautifully by O’Reilly, as the two-faced politician who is double-crossing the Empire for good: on the one hand, she seems a model citizen; on the other, she leads the Rebel Alliance from the shadows.

Though these two storylines were completely separate in Season 1 of Andor, new footage shows that these two will finally come together. The Sci-Fi and Fantast Gazette shared the footage earlier this week of the second season of the series, which is currently in production. The footage shows Cassian (Luna) and Mon Mothma (O’Reilly) in intense conversation and eventually taking off at a run, while another clip shows a small group of stormtroopers patrolling nearby.

While fans knew that eventually, the two would have to meet, given their involvement in Rogue One, it seems like their working together may be a cause for friction in Andor Season 2. Could the second season be the dissolving of Mon Mothma’s (O’Reilly) reputation within the Empire? Could it be the events of this second season that push her further into the leadership role fans see her taking on in Rogue One and the Original Trilogy? Whatever happens, it’s bound to be an epic precursor to Rogue One and an amazing second season.

