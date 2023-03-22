Diego Luna Reveals The Shocking Inspiration Behind ‘Andor Season 2’

Diego Luna is Star Wars royalty, much like Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian) is. Luna portrayed the ever-popular Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), which has since birthed its own solo story that covers Andor’s life before the movie’s events.

Related: Diego Luna Talks Cassian’s Brutality In ‘Andor’ – “He’s Protecting Them”

Andor wrapped up its first season on Disney+, and it has been known that the second season would be the final, which is set to lead right into the events of the hit Star Wars movie. Luna is currently at the Miami Film Festival, where he dropped knowledge about the series and confirmed that Lucasfilm would not change Rogue One or how Andor ties into those events.

Diego Luna also dropped some surprising knowledge about the biggest inspiration for Andor Season 2.

According to Luna, “That’s another tool we have these days through social media. We actually listen to audiences and critics. We understand what things connected and what didn’t connect. It’s kind of cool to have an opportunity to go and execute another season having this information. It’s, in a way, a season that will end up representing the audience in a different way.”

It is a bit shocking that Luna and the producers of the Andor season used feedback from Star Wars fans to help guide the direction of the second season.

Let’s face it, Star Wars are generally not the easiest to deal with, but this could mean that fans are starting to be a bit more tolerant and not turn to the hatred often prevalent in the community. That is not to say that there are more “haters” than supporters of the franchise, but we all know too well how easy it is for the internet to turn on any idea or casting.

It’s also smart for Andor to work with ideas given by the Star Wars community to develop a better continuity plan. If there is one thing that Star Wars fans get right, they can collectively come up with fan theories that sometimes turn into reality and connect the dots for given stories in the franchise.

We are unsure what the community has been concocting for Diego Luna and Andor, but we love seeing that the community is backing this series. It is also a bit sad that the series will only be two seasons, as the fan input could have helped extend the connections made by Andor to other Star Wars properties.

Related: How K-2SO Should Enter ‘Andor’ Season 2

Andor has also proven to be one of the best shows that Lucasfilm has put together, and that could be because of how strong Rogue One was. Now, we are just hoping to see K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) in the second season.

Do you like the idea of fans helping guide Diego Luna and Andor? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!