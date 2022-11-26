‘Star Wars’ Creator Reveals Major ‘Andor’ Season Two Information Years Before Release

in Star Wars, Television

Posted on by Oliver Dyson Leave a comment
Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and droid B2EMO in 'Star Wars: Andor' (2022). Credit: Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy has revealed some big information about the second season of the critically-acclaimed show.

'Andor' Poster Art
Season one of the show, which follows future rebel hero Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) on his journey from thief to spy, just concluded on Disney+. While the season finale provided some closure, it also left the door open for the stories of the varied cast of characters to continue to be explored in the second season, due 2024.

Cassian Andor driving the shuttle through the Eye of Aldhani
Speaking exclusively to Collider, Gilroy confirmed that in the one-year gap in the timeline between seasons one and two, no characters would actually die. He said:

“I don’t have anybody dying in the gap. So, if they live, and I’m not going to promise how long they live when they get to the other side, but they all know that. But, no, if they lived in the show, they’re alive.”

(L-R): Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) and Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
That’s good news for those characters who we don’t see in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), the film the show is building to. While the stories of Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), Cassian and Melshi (Duncan Pow) are absolutely interesting, we know they all definitely make it to see the battle of Scarif.

(L-R): Sergeant Mosk (Alex Ferns) and Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
But for other characters newly introduced in this show, from Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael, to Bix (Adria Arjona), ISB Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough), slimy Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and other rebels Vel (Faye Marsay), Cinta (Varada Sethu) and Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau), we can at least rest easy that they’ll make it see the opening of season two.

Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
If we are lucky, we might see more of the Star Wars galaxy we recognise too: the post-credits scene in the finale teased the construction of the Death Star (and revealed the parts the prisoners were forced to make on Narkina 5 were essential components).

Ben Mendelsohn as Director Krennic in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016). Credit: Lucasfilm
Could that mean the return of characters like Director Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn), Death Star designer Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) or maybe even Darth Vader himself?

(Center, left): Kino Loy (Andy Serkis) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
With any luck, we might also get to find out if Andy Serkis’s Kino Loy, a standout guest star from season one, survived the moments after his failed escape from the prison facility.

Who are you excited to see more of in season two of Andor? Tell us in the comments below.
Andor (2022) is the new Star Wars show, currently streaming on Disney+. Led by showrunner Tony Gilroy, it stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn and Adria Arjona as Bix Calleen. Set before the events of Rogue One, in the years prior to Princess Leia’s fateful capture by Darth Vader, the Andor series follows the formation of the Rebel Alliance in the ever-expanding Star Wars universe.

Oliver Dyson

