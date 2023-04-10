‘Star Wars’ Celebration Returning to East Asia After 17 Years

If you missed this year’s Star Wars Celebration in London, don’t worry. Plan accordingly, and you just might be able to attend their next celebration in 2025. And with the location officially announced, the next fan gathering might be even better than the last.

Monday marked the final day of the Star Wars Celebration 2023. After waves and waves of surprises and big reveals, Star Wars fans can finally take a breather and let all the news sink in. There were trailers for upcoming shows, season two renewals, casting announcements, and the future films in the franchise were finally elaborated on. So many details were shared by Lucasfilm, there couldn’t possibly be anything left for the studio to announce.

Immediately after wrapping up the celebration, Star Wars revealed yet another surprise. The next official fan gathering will take place in Japan, in 2025. This will mark the celebration’s return to Japan, as it was previously the location for the 2008 Star Wars event. However, this will be the first time the event will be overseen by Disney in Japan since Lucasfilm hadn’t been purchased by the House of Mouse back then.

Star Wars paid tribute to Japanese anime in the first season of Star Wars: Vision, something fans hope to see more of. The cultures blend perfectly together since the franchise was heavily influenced by the Japanese film The Hidden Fortress (1958). Hopefully, that will be a relationship that the studio continues to explore.

Disney has yet to clarify which city will be hosting the event, but most likely, it will be near Tokyo. If that were to be the case, this could allow fans to kill two birds with one light-saber as it would give them the luxury of visiting both the celebration and the Tokyo Disney Resort.

The release dates are April 18-20, which gives everyone precisely two years of anticipation. So while this year’s announcements are over, we can already begin to speculate what the franchise will be promoting in 2025. By then, many of the films and projects mentioned this year will either be released, wrapping up production, or coming to theaters.

Would you like to attend the next Star Wars Celebration? Let Inside The Magic know.