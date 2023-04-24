‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Episodes, Ranked

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s smash hit Star Wars spinoff, The Mandalorian, has officially wrapped up its third season on Disney+. Now that the season has come to an end, here are all eight episodes, ranked from worst to “wizard.”

8. “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire”

The sixth episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 was a divisive one, to say the least. The episode received more than its fair share of online backlash for its seemingly aimless, one-off storyline. It largely failed to connect to the season’s overarching plot save for the final scene, which saw Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) reclaiming the Darksaber from Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal).

Additionally, fans were surprised—and a bit confused—to see star-studded cameos from the likes of Lizzo, Jack Black, and Christopher Lloyd scattered throughout the episode. The Emmy Award-winning singer and The Super Mario Bros. Movie star played the campy, over-the-top leaders of the domed capital on Plazir-15, causing many Star Wars fans to scratch their heads. While this episode wasn’t as much of an eye-roller as some made it out to be (thanks to the appearance of some fun Prequel era droids and an exciting showdown between Bo-Katan and Axe Woves (Simon Kassianides), it still makes the bottom of the list for its unfulfilling addition to an already short season.

7. “Chapter 18: The Mines of Mandalore”

The second episode of The Mandalorian Season 3 offered some exciting revelations, from Din and Grogu discovering that Mandalore’s surface wasn’t quite as poisoned as the Empire made it out to be to Bo-Katan accidentally stumbling across a gigantic Mythosaur below the planet’s surface—a legendary species thought to be extinct for thousands of years.

However, while it was refreshing to see Din bathe in the Living Waters early on in the season—as opposed to dragging it across the remaining episodes—Chapter 18 majorly suffered from its pacing issues, essentially becoming a master class in how to waste time. In the episode, which constantly bounced between Bo-Katan’s castle on Kalevala and Din’s position beneath Sundari, we saw the same events repeated twice: our heroes landing on Mandalore’s surface, traveling underground, and eventually finding the Living Waters. This back-and-forth could’ve been avoided with a tighter script that perhaps showed Din and Bo-Katan working out an agreement to team up together from the get-go.

6. “Chapter 19: The Convert”

While it’s always a fun nostalgia trip seeing Coruscant’s bustling, neon-lit streets in live-action Star Wars projects, “Chapter 19: The Convert” deviated too far from The Mandalorian‘s central theme of reuniting the different Mandalorian factions while ultimately failing to deliver anything exciting While the episode did showcase the fragility of the New Republic, the subplot of Imperial spy Elia Kane (Katy M. O’Brian) erasing Dr. Pershing’s (Omid Abtahi) memories might have paid off had we seen the mind flayer machine reappear in later episodes.

However, in retrospect, this episode felt irrelevant to the end product and more like a last-ditch effort to bring back Dr. Pershing—a character who, though interesting, wasn’t exactly a fan favorite. With over 30 minutes of the episode being dedicated to this storyline rather than Din and Grogu’s, “The Convert” left many wondering why this episode existed in the first place.

5. “Chapter 17: The Apostate”

The premiere of The Mandalorian Season 3 chose to play it safe, but all the while, provided some much-needed set-up for the necessary plotlines for the rest of the season. After The Book of Boba Fett undid much of The Mandalorian Season 2’s finale, The Mandalorian Season 3 needed to re-establish the statuses of Din Djarin and Grogu. Thankfully, Chapter 17 did just that, quickly establishing that the pair had been reunited without delving too much into the full story. “The Convert” may have been somewhat slow and predictable, but easing into the season with an easily-accessible premiere was probably the best way to go.

Even though the episode followed a seemingly pointless IG-11 (Taika Waititi) side quest, “The Apostate” answered some critical questions right off the bat, including what had happened to Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), while also addressing the elephant in the room: the glaring absence of Cara Dune, played by the scorned ex-Disney actress, Gina Carano. We also got confirmation that Din and Grogu were officially setting their sights on Mandalore, setting up a perfect new beginning for The Mandalorian Season 3 following The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale.

4. “Chapter 20: The Foundling”

It’s true; the idea of an entire episode that centers around rescuing a youngling from a child-snatching bird creature might not sound all that exciting. However, this episode was necessary for establishing how the Children of the Watch—and all Mandalorians, by extension—can achieve nearly anything so long as they work together. We also got yet another Order 66 flashback from Grogu’s perspective, finally revealing which Jedi rescued him from the attack on Coruscant: Kelleran Beq, played by none other than Star Wars veteran Ahmed Best.

The episode taught us more about Mandalorian culture, primarily how family units work within the Children of the Watch. It was revealed that Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) found and adopted Ragnar (Wesley Kimmel), the kidnapped boy, as his son, adding a new layer of complexity to this character. Sadly, we all know how Paz’s story ends, but nonetheless, it’s a small comfort knowing his legacy lives on through Ragnar. “Chapter 20,” though mostly comprised of fun action sequences, felt essential to the show’s thematic narrative of family and unity, making Paz’s sacrifice all the more heartbreaking. Bo-Katan also got to further her character arc in the episode, walking in the shoes of the Children of the Watch.

3. “Chapter 24: The Return”

Show creators chose the simple route with The Mandalorian‘s Season 3 finale—and surprisingly, it mostly paid off. “The Return” picked up immediately after the events of “Chapter 23: The Spies” and showed Din escaping the wrath of Gideon and his Dark Troopers while having Din and Grogu fight side-by-side for the first time ever. We also got some riveting mid-flight action sequences, where the Mandalorians went head-on with Gideon’s Dark Troopers. While it would’ve been interesting to see Grogu show off more of the Force training he picked up from Luke Skywalker, he did manage to save Din and Bo-Katan’s lives, shielding them from a deadly explosion that all but swallowed Gideon in flames.

Instead of featuring a Grand Admiral Thrawn cameo or directly setting up future Star Wars stories, The Mandalorian season 3’s finale served the series’ main characters, providing a satisfying conclusion and a textbook “good ending” for Din and Grogu—Looney Toon transitions and all. The finale drove home the season’s message of familial ties, with Din officially adopting Grogu into his clan. It was an extremely safe conclusion to an overall safe season, but it efficiently served its purpose of re-establishing Mandalore and redefining its leadership. The ending of Season 3 will hopefully segway nicely into Season 4, with potential for the upcoming Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew shows to pick up on some of The Mandalorian‘s loose threads.

2. “Chapter 21: The Pirate”

Although it might’ve not been a nail-biting, sitting-on-the-edge-of-your-seat-kind of episode, “The Pirate” was reminiscent of the fun, self-contained stories that comprised The Mandalorian Season 1. The episode felt like an episode of The Clone Wars, choosing to focus on a battle between a band of swashbuckling pirates and the citizens of Nevarro. Luckily, the Mandalorians came to the city’s aid after a plea from Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung), making for an epic showdown between the beskar-clad warriors and the pirate fleet. With clear stakes, practical alien effects, and a riveting display of Mandalorian warriors in their prime, “The Pirate” felt like the closest thing to OG Star Wars we’ve seen in recent live-action projects.

Fans were also in for a surprise, as fan-favorite Star Wars Rebels character, Garazeb “Zeb” Orrelios (Steve Blum) made his unexpected live-action debut in the episode. We also got a closer look into the inner workings of the New Republic, riddled with internal corruption and plagued by Imperial spies. “The Pirate,” while little more than a lighthearted one-off, was a nostalgic reminder of the show’s debut season and also helped to establish some story threads for upcoming projects, strongly hinting at the fall of the New Republic, which will ultimately make way for the rise of the First Order.

1. “Chapter 23: The Spies”

Featuring a bombastic battle between the Mandalorians and Gideon’s Dark Troopers, the appearance of Praetorian Guards, and Paz Vizsla’s noble sacrifice, “The Spies” was full of top-tier action sequences reminiscent of The Clone Wars. This episode gave us a glimpse of the Imperial Remnant, as seen through the Shadow Council. After waiting all season to see a return of the fan-favorite villain, Moff Gideon, fans were also well rewarded with a story focused on Gideon’s nefarious operations on Mandalore.

This episode by far had the best cliffhanger, sending fans into a tizzy about the uncertain future of Din, Grogu, Bo-Katan, and the rest of the Mandalorians after Gideon and his Dark Troopers bested them in his secret cloning facility beneath the planet’s surface. Its title—”The Spies”—also had fans theorizing about who could be a yet-unknown spy disguising themself in the Mandalorians’ ranks, aside from Elia Kane. While this individual’s identity hasn’t been confirmed so far—if they even exist at all—there’s a very real possibility that they could out themselves in the coming seasons. Regardless, The Mandalorian Season 3’s penultimate episode was the perfect lead-up to the finale and easily earned its spot among some of the best-ranked episodes in the show’s history.

What did you think of The Mandalorian Season 3? Do you agree with this ranking? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.