‘Mandalorian’ Actor Played a Big Part In Designing His Own Costume

The world of Star Wars has always been rich and diverse when it comes to design. From the very early days of the 1970s, production teams have scoured scrapyards, thrift shops, and everywhere possible to create a look that is unique to Star Wars. It looks familiar yet foreign, realistic yet futuristic, and very much unique to Lucasfilm. It takes a trained eye to create looks like this, so it may come as a surprise that one costume element was actually designed by an actor, not a designer!

One of the best elements of the design of The Mandalorian is the attention to detail designers of costumes, props, and sets put into, making it feel like the era immediately after Star Wars: Episode VI – The Return of the Jedi (1983). Audiences can tell that the showrunners took the time and effort to really make it look like the late 70s early 80s in every part of the design, from the props to the costumes to the sets and ships; each piece feels like it fits in Star Wars, even the new things that they create still look and feel natural.

Part of that is, admittedly, the elements taken from the Original Trilogy. Familiar sights like an X-Wing or Tie Fighter, Stormtroopers, or Rebel pilots immediately bring audiences’ minds back to that Galaxy Far, Far Away. Such was the case with the recurring character, Caron Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), a Rebel pilot now working with the New Republic. Teva (Lee) has really shown his true colors in The Mandalorian Season 3, sticking up for those who can’t stick up for themselves and going out of his way to help those in need.

The actor, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, was able to flex his creative muscle not only in front of the camera but off-screen as well! On his personal Twitter, Lee responded to a comment about the flight jacket he was wearing in the last episode of The Mandalorian. In addition to being the same cut as an Indiana Jones jacket, the actor also sported some Rebellion division insignia patches, the classic Rebel Alliance Starbird on the left shoulder, as well as two unique designs on the front.

After crediting costume designer, Shawna Trpcic for creating such an inspired look, Lee revealed that Trpcic actually let him design the division insignia patches on the front of the jacket! Not only is that something that Star Wars fans and cosplayers will look at for inspiration for years to come, but it’s an honor for the actor himself to take a little more ownership over his role and costume:

The incredible @trpcic slays it with this look. I’m honoured to be able to wear it! She even let me design the patches you see on it!!! #thisistheway https://t.co/Ejv3hVatJe — Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (@bitterasiandude) March 30, 2023

Audiences are sure to see more of him in The Mandalorian Season 3, which is currently streaming on Disney+, with new episodes every Wednesday. The series stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, and Emily Swallow as The Armorer. According to the official logline of this Star Wars story, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

