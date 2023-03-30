New Leak Reveals More About ‘The Mandalorian’ as Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin Replaced

It’s hard to believe that fans are already at the halfway point of The Mandalorian Season 3. The third outing of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian has dominated Disney+, and a new leak has confirmed future information about the Star Wars television series.

The leak comes as Pedro Pascal is replaced with a new Mandalorian.

After a two-year break, Pascal’s Din Djarin returned to the galaxy far, far away with his little green ward in tow. The Mandalorian has been a fan-favorite since it debuted in 2019 and will forevermore be known by many of the community as the savior of Star Wars.

Debuting amid the contentious sequel trilogy helmed by The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, The Mandalorian‘s neo-Western landscape offered hope to the frustrated fandom and has since continued to be a standout amongst most.

In the years that followed The Mandalorian‘s initial release, Lucasfilm put out more and more stories, including The Bad Batch from Dave Filoni, who will also act as the writer on the upcoming Ahsoka TV series, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor. Also coming sometime in the near future are Skeleton Crew and The Acolyte.

At present, though, and with The Bad Batch Season 2 now wrapped, The Mandalorian‘s third season is the only Star Wars fans are getting right now — not that anyone is complaining.

The Mandalorian Season 3 has so far reunited Pascal’s Din Djarin with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) for the first time since the climactic events at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2.

The showstopper finale saw Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) make his Star Wars return to take Grogu (“Baby Yoda”) for training. It also featured Din Djarin becoming the rightful ruler of Mandalore after besting Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in combat and claiming the Darksaber.

It is the politics over the ownership of the Darksaber that lurks under the action of The Mandalorian Season 3, and the latest episode, “Chapter 21: The Pirate”, saw The Armorer (Emily Swallow) grant Bo-Katan Kryze the power to unite the Mandalorian clans as someone who “walks both worlds.” This move sees Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin replaced as the Mandalorian of The Mandalorian, giving Bo-Katan more authority and power over her comrade.

So, while fans have to wait a week until more Mando action hits the small screen, a new leak has revealed some more vital information.

Per SFF Gazette, the run-time for the next chapter, “Chapter 22”, has been revealed. The 22nd installment in the story of Din Djarin and Grogu (and now Bo-Katan) will come in at 44 minutes 14 seconds. This longer length — upwards of 40 minutes — has been the general run-time for most episodes. However, the previous episode clocked in at a shorter 30 minutes, leaving some fans scratching their heads.

It’s true that Star Wars creatives like Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been extremely fluid with their television shows. Fans never really know what story (or how much of it) they are getting week after week, and at times some have voiced that the episode feels rushed or budget-constrained. This longer time of 44 minutes will likely be warmly welcomed as The Mandalorian moves into its latter half.

As for the future of The Mandalorian, Favreau has been clear that the series will only end because of this one reason. The love for Pascal’s bounty hunter and Grogu endures and Disney will likely want to harness that for as long as possible, especially as other movie studios and titan franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe bomb at the box office.

The Mandalorian continues on Disney+ every Wednesday and stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, Emily Swallow as The Armorer, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katy M. O’Brian as Elia, Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Amy Sedaris as Peli Motto, Omid Abtahi as Penn Pershing, Ahmed Best as Kelleran Beq, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Carson Teva, and Tim Meadows as Colonel Tuttle. Christopher Lloyd also stars in an undisclosed role.

