Disney+ Might’ve Spoiled This Cameo From ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3

Ahead of the release of The Mandalorian Season 3, Episode 5, Star Wars may have hinted at the return of a fan-favorite character to the Mandoverse.

The third season of Disney+’s smash hit space western, The Mandalorian, is already halfway over, with Chapter 21 set to land on the streaming platform on March 29. So far, this season has dropped some major revelations, from the titular bounty hunter, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), discovering that Mandalore is not poisoned like it was said to be, to former Night Watch leader Bo Katan Kryze coming face-to-face with a legendary Mythosaur, thought to be a long-dead species.

But thanks to a new poster shared by the official Star Wars UK Twitter account, some of the biggest surprises in The Mandalorian Season 3 might be yet to come.

In the image—masterfully created by artist John Valyrakis—Bo Katan can be seen front and center, clad in her blue Mandalorian armor, with Mando and Grogu just below her. The poster features many easter eggs from season 3, including Grogu’s shocking Order 66 flashback, Din and Bo’s confrontation with a group of TIE fighters, and the group of Mandalorians known as the Children of the Watch.

But in a blink-or-you’ll-miss it corner, tucked below Bo Katan’s hand, Star Wars fans might recognize a similar set of armor—that of infamous bounty hunter, Boba Fett. If you look just above the horizon, you’ll see a stylized version of his iconic helmet antenna. Even his pose looks shockingly similar to a scene featured in the spinoff series Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.

Bo-Katan looms large in John Valyrakis' stunning screen print inspired fanart of #TheMandalorian Season Three! Don't miss the new season, streaming now on @DisneyPlusUK. pic.twitter.com/WWrVJP682H — Star Wars UK (@StarWarsUK) March 24, 2023

As followers of Star Wars universe well know, Boba Fett, played by franchise legend Temuera Morrison, made his Disney+ debut in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. As explained in The Book of Boba Fett, the infamous bounty hunter actually survived being tossed into the Sarlacc pit during Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) thanks to an unexpected ally; a band of Tusken Raiders.

While the character may have given up on his bounty-hunting ways in favor of becoming the peaceful ruler of Mos Espa, Boba has proved that he’s willing to get dirty in order to defend his friends. After all, he did assist Din in rescuing Grogu from the grasp of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) in the nail-biting finale of The Mandalorian Season 2.

With Boba and Din having cemented their trust and mutual respect for one another, it would be surprising if we didn’t see the duo reunited on-screen together soon. Plus, a previous image shared by Empire back in February also depicted Boba Fett’s helmet alongside 11 others, hinting that a massive Mandalorian team-up is in the works.

While it’s unclear what role Boba Fett could potentially have in this season of The Mandalorian, his presence in the show will more than likely be welcomed by fans with open arms, upcoming episodes could finally be leading to the much-anticipated crossover that was teased in the Season 3 premiere, when Mando briefly landed on Tatooine in search of droid parts.

With four episodes left in the season, and a story that focuses heavily on Mandalorian culture, it would make perfect sense for Star Wars to squeeze in a quick Boba Fett appearance before its finale.

Do you think Boba Fett will make a cameo in this season of The Mandalorian? Share your thoughts in the comments below.