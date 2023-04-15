‘The Mandalorian’ Saves Rian Johnson’s ‘Star Wars’

The Mandalorian just helped make one aspect of Rian Johnson’s movie, Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), a perfect addition to the franchise.

Many people don’t like The Last Jedi. In fact, Star Wars fans are so divisive about the film that some don’t dare to bring up the movie while discussing Star Wars. For others, the movie is a failure after changing Luke Skywalker offscreen. People tend to believe that Canto Bight was a terrible detour that left everyone unimpressed and confused at how characters like Rose Tico got as much screen time as they did.

While Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni work on creating a story set decades before Daisy Ridley’s Rey appears in the franchise, The Mandalorian has made quite a few connections with the Sequel Trilogy. For instance, Palpatine’s sudden return due to cloning continues to be explored in the series as the Empire is still learning how to bring the villain back from the dead.

Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin and Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze continue to tell the story about the Mandalorians, leaving the main story centered around Mandalore. Thankfully, both stories unite in the penultimate episode of Season 3, Chapter 23, “The Spies,” which revolves around the Children of the Watch joining former Nite Owls and Death Watch into one large Mandalorian army.

They plan to reclaim Mandalore and start a new Mandalorian colony on their home planet. While this would be huge for all Mandalorians, many believe the planet is cursed. No one lives on the planet except for a few Mandalorians patrolling the debris.

Everything goes according to plan until the group learns that Moff Gideon’s secret base is on Mandalore. With new Dark Troopers, the Mandalorians face a threat they weren’t prepared for. Stormtroopers with beskar fighting them on their home planet.

Bo-Katan can get most of the Mandalorians to safety, but Paz Vizsla sacrifices himself to remove as many Dark Troopers as possible. Paz kills all of the Dark Troopers but faces the Praetorian guards who were first seen in The Last Jedi. In the movie, they protected Supreme Leader Snoke from Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren and Rey and fought them after Ren killed his master.

In The Mandalorian, they take out Paz like it’s no problem as they sink their blades into his weak points and take out the Mandalorian, who has been around since Season 1. Now, the Praetorian Guard will likely return for the finale and fight Bo-Katan, giving fans a better fight than what The Last Jedi provided. With the Darksaber back in her care, it will be a tough fight because she will have to take them out if she wants to kill Moff Gideon.

