‘The Mandalorian Season 3’ Finale Will Reportedly Kill Off More Characters

Warning – This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian “Chapter 23: The Spies.”

The Star Wars community was rocked by The Mandalorian Chapter 23, which saw the show’s first significant death happen. Well, it’s not the first notable death, but it seems to have affected fans more. Paz Vizsla sacrificed his life for the greater good so that Bo-Katan could escape. An actor in the series has teased that the finale might contain even more characters meeting their end.

Related: ‘The Mandalorian’ Kills Off Major Character, Shocking Fans

The last episode of The Mandalorian brought some of the biggest drama the show has seen in its three seasons on Disney+. The episode might be the reason people will care about the show again. Moff Gideon returned in grand fashion as he was decked out in his Mandalorian armor and helmet. While the fractured Children of the Watch and other Mandalorian coverts finally joined to take back Mandalore, the Empire was waiting for them.

Naturally, Moff Gideon ambushed the Mandalorians, his Death Troopers, and Praetorian Guards. Tough Paz Vizsla went down fighting by taking down many of the Dark Troopers; he was no match for the additional Praetorian Guards. Those guards are the red-armored ones shown last in The Last Jedi.

Paz’s death is massive, considering he has been in the show since the first season and acted as a protector and friend to Din Djarin, despite their fight for the Darksaber.

However, the finale could contain more characters meeting their end, as Brendan Wayne teased on his Instagram page. Wayne is one of the actors who brought Din Djarin to life by being Pedro Pascal’s body double. While a fan was excited about the last episode, he asked for more, to which Wayne responded cryptically.

Wayne’s story stated, “This next episode is gonna make you wish you hadn’t asked for more… it might just hurt too much.”

We are not sure why the finale will hurt, but we would assume that another major death will happen. The last episode revealed a spy within the faction of Mandalorians. Some fan theories have stated that The Armorer is the one that alerted Moff Gideon to the whereabouts of the Mandalorians.

The Armorer did leave the group behind as they went into the Great Forge, which could signify that she knew the ambush was coming. Should this be the case, The Armorer will certainly be taken down for her crimes against her people.

The spy could also be someone else entirely, leading to The Armorer or someone important dying. Din Djarin is taken hostage by Moff Gideon at the end of the episode, which could mean he is the one that will die. Producers of The Mandalorian did indicate that the story is shifting away from being about Din and more about Bo-Katan, but killing off Din would be an odd choice considering Dave Filoni is writing the Mandoverse movie.

We would assume that Axe Wolves or Koska Reeves would be one of the characters that meet their end, but those deaths wouldn’t be something that would “hurt too much.”

Related: ‘Star Wars’ Fans Are In Love With the New Upgrades For Grogu in ‘The Mandalorian’

The writing for The Mandalorian has been quite good, though, so we would assume that anyone is fair game in the grand scheme of things. Hopefully, the one to die is not Grogu; otherwise, Star Wars fans might riot.

Who do you think will die in The Mandalorian finale? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!