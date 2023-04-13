‘Star Wars’ Fans Are In Love With the New Upgrades For Grogu in ‘The Mandalorian’

We reported early last month that Grogu would eventually start speaking, and that time has come. Though it’s not what people were initially expecting, The Mandalorian cleverly gave everyone’s favorite creature the ability to somewhat communicate. Chapter 23 saw Grogu be given a gift that can essentially allow him to be in less danger when roaming around with Mandalorians.

The husk of IG-11 was made to be a pivotable vehicle, and the Anzellan droid smiths made it just big enough for Grogu to squeeze into. Even better is he now has buttons that can allow him the simple response “Yes” and “No.” This has led to tons of fans flooding Twitter with how much they love this new “Mech-Grogu.”

We honestly thought that Grogu would finally be able to speak out a word or two, ensuring that he loved Din Djarin enough to speak. That is definitely not the case, as Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau decided to continue to allow the little guy to annoy his pseudo-father by mashing a button.

yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes #Grogu #TheMandalorian — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) April 13, 2023

As the kids say, “IYKYK.” This tweet basically summed up the latest episode and the upgrades that Grogu received in The Mandalorian. We guess the childlike nature of Din’s son will be explored even more in these final few episodes. Are we still going to watch them? “Yes.”

We honestly didn’t think that Grogu and The Mandalorian were appealing to the disability community, but that is certainly something that will make plenty of people smile. Shout out to Star Wars for continuing to drive diversity.

ig-12 mecha-#Grogu is the best thing star wars has ever done 😆😆 #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/nr0MgS1KBk — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackAssman) April 13, 2023

We would think that the greatest Star Wars minds would have dubbed the IG droid something more clever than IG-12, but we would have to agree that “Mech-Grogu” is one of the best things that the franchise has ever done.

The dry nature of Din will certainly be tested when Grogu starts spamming the “Yes” response to everything that he asks.

This might be the spoiler for the finale of The Mandalorian. Either way, we love that Grogu is now in charge of his own fate by being able to fly and communicate.

Fans are clearly loving the direction that the newest episode of The Mandalorian has taken. This is certainly good news considering how much negative publicity Chapter 22 received because of the cameos that took place. While plenty of people love Lizzo and Jack Black, their random appearances left plenty of Star Wars fans upset.

At least we can all agree that Grogu now rolling around with IG-11 is something that will never get old.

