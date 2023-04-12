The Sequel Trilogy Is WAY Better Than ‘The Mandalorian’ and You Know It

When The Mandalorian (2019) first aired on Disney+ four years ago, it felt like a breath of fresh air for Star Wars; a sign that Disney and Lucasfilm had realized the error of their ways following a bunch of disappointing films (including the widely-hated Sequel Trilogy) they had churned out into movie theaters faster than you can say “hyperspace”.

In the four years after Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) came blasting onto the big screen, the studio wasted no time in unleashing four more Star Wars films, quickly forcing the fanbase — which had been salivating for a new flick from the faraway galaxy since Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) — into fatigue.

After 10 years of nothing in cinema (save for 2008’s animated adventure Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which gave rise to the critically-acclaimed television series of the same name), we suddenly found ourselves barraged with five films in the space of just four years, and whether or not any of them were actually any good became immaterial.

Half of them weren’t, though, and The Force Awakens and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) remain the best of a bad bunch. Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), on the other hand, sliced the fanbase in half just like Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) did to Darth Maul (Ray Park) in Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) — but, unlike Maul, the fanbase never fully recovered.

Then came Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). While far from a disaster in filmmaking like many will have you believe, between the fact that Han Solo, a character synonymous with his off-screen counterpart Harrison Ford, had been recast, and its mediocre efforts to wow increasingly tired fans, the film became the first in the franchise to bomb at the box office.

And lastly, Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019) finally arrived in theaters, following several nostalgia-inducing, hair-raising, and overall, incredibly promising trailers. Unfortunately, what could have been a fitting end to the Skywalker Saga became nothing more than a lesson in how not to write a film, however big or small.

With that said, every single Skywalker Saga film that came before the sequels is flawed in its own way, whether it’s the prequels, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002), and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith, or even the original films, Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977), Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983). That’s not to disparage those original films in any way — especially A New Hope and Empire Strikes Back, as they’re great landmark films nonetheless.

Nevertheless, despite how flawed, each of these films is an incredibly charming fantasy adventure.

Now there’s a word: charm. Say what you will about the Sequel Trilogy films, but, just like the Original Trilogy and the Prequel Trilogy, though there are moments of darkness — planets being blown to smithereens, limbs being severed, terrifying villains gaining the upper-hand — they still possess a ton of charm and magic.

Whether it’s the originals, the sequels, or the spin-offs (including the gritty Rogue One), the films know exactly what they are: good, old-fashioned fantasy adventures. Sure, there’s a ton of politics populating these family-friendly flicks that would have even the politically-attuned youths of today confused by its place in films targeted mainly towards younglings, but simply put, there’s no shortage of that age-old sense of romantic adventure.

If there’s one thing we like to feel walking away from a Star Wars film, it’s the possibility. Isn’t that the very foundation of science fiction: what if? Even after The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, many fans — perhaps more so those of the youngling-variety — walked away wishing they had real lightsabers, or that they could one day visit the faraway galaxy.

Now, here we are, four years on; four live-action Star Wars shows deep into Disney+, and three seasons deep into The Mandalorian. Remember those rumors of a Boba Fett series that did the rounds for years? Well, not only did that actually happen, but now, we wish it hadn’t, while the novelty of live-action Star Wars shows in general is already gone.

And so begun has the second round of Star Wars fatigue, proof that Disney and Lucasfilm don’t have the capacity to learn, after all. But what is fatigue? Well, when it comes to film and television, it’s a mixture of over-saturation and poor quality. Just look at what’s currently happening with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Is Star Wars facing a similar fate? Well, if it is, we’re not convinced you can blame the films anymore.

We’ll save The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), and Andor (2022) for another day, because right now, we want to get to the crux of the issue with The Mandalorian, and it’s a lot bigger than any of us anticipated.

We’ll be the first to admit how quickly we fell in love with the show when Season 1 premiered. The same can be said about Season 2, but we’d be lying if we said this isn’t where the cracks started to appear. Seeing the likes of The Clone Wars characters Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) being brought to life in live action was thrilling, to say the least.

And then, of course, there’s the already-iconic ending in which Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) returns to save Grogu from Imperial forces. Wow, what a ride. In hindsight, though — which is something we Star Wars fans tend to employ a lot of the time (two words: Prequel Trilogy) — it’s plain to see just how incredibly lazy the show was being.

And as Season 3 goes on, these problems are becoming impossible to ignore. The Mandalorian leans so heavily into nostalgia that it’s starting to make some of us sick of the original films. How many times do we need references or cameos or nods and winks relating to the films, whether it’s the originals or the prequels, or even The Clone Wars?!

We’re sure we’re not the only ones who think The Mandalorian is starting to reach the point now where it’s becoming slightly embarrassing, like the show is living in the past, bathing in its former glories and doing nothing more. The same can be said about the other “Mando-Verse” shows too. Is this all Star Wars is now? One giant Easter egg?

Whether you remain a hater, or one of the many people who have come to appreciate the prequels yet are still very critical of them, there’s one thing you can’t deny — at least they were different, something even George Lucas admitted in recent years was the whole point. And while the Sequel Trilogy films mostly feel like carbon copies of the original three, at least they possess some measure of charisma.

But there are many problems with The Mandalorian. So stretched thin is the budget, that any character of an alien nature is starting to feel like something out of Doctor Who (which isn’t a compliment). In fact, when you throw all the green screen in there (and in both “Chapter 19: The Convert” and “Chapter 22: Guns for Hire”, there’s a ton), the whole thing may as well be Doctor Who. Simply put, though impressive in many ways, it lacks that cinematic quality.

Speaking specifically to the creature designs, though, it seems the creators took on board the feedback that there weren’t enough practical effects in the prequels way too far, and now it’s puppets and prosthetics galore. The problem? None of it looks real. But beyond the show’s reliance on nostalgia, and the cheapish-looking special effects (we’ve nothing against the CGI, or Grogu — they’re fantastic), there’s the writing. Simply put, The Mandalorian has about as much direction as the Sequel Trilogy: none. The fact that Grogu boomeranged back into the show between seasons 2 and 3 is proof enough of this.

For a long time, fans have been praying that the Mando-Verse will be used to wipe the Sequel Trilogy out of existence — which still may be the case, given just how much The Mandalorian has started to lean into Sequel Trilogy territory, while the upcoming Ahsoka (2023) is rumored to meddle with time travel — but suddenly, we’re starting to wonder whether it’s the lesser of two evils to have the Mando-Verse removed from canon.

With all that said, Star Wars Celebration 2023 has brought a glimmer of hope. The Ahsoka trailer promises that the show will be the best of the Mando-Verse yet, but the announcement of a theatrical Mando-Verse crossover event with Dave Filoni attached to direct? Perhaps not so much. As for the sequels, surprisingly, there’s a new Sequel-era film in the works, which will see Daisy Ridley reprise her role as Jedi Rey Skywalker (so you can kiss having the sequels wiped from canon goodbye).

Either way, it looks like The Mandalorian isn’t “the way” after all. Let’s just hope Ahsoka can pick up the slack when it premieres on Disney+ this August.

Check out the official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 below:

As per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 3:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The Mandalorian Season 3 stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), and Tim Meadows (Colonel Tuttle).

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.

Do you think the Sequel Trilogy is better than The Mandalorian? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!