‘Fast and Furious’ Star Could Replace Gina Carano as Cara Dune In ‘The Mandalorian’

News of Gina Carano’s controversial exit from The Mandalorian (2019) suddenly feels like it took place a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. But many fans are still wondering if anyone will replace Gina Carano as Cara Dune.

The firing of Gina Carano sent shockwaves through the Star Wars community back in January 2020, when Lucasfilm announced that the actress was no longer working for them following a tweet in which Carano likened the way American Republicans were being treated to Jewish people during the Holocaust.

This wasn’t the first time Carano had shared a controversial tweet, but it was most definitely her last as an actress on the hit Star Wars show, which was the first of many live-action adaptations on the streaming service Disney+.

Since The Mandalorian Season 2, which sees Cara Dune (Gina Carano) helping the titular bounty hunter Din Djarin/the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) all the way through to the explosive finale, there have been a number of follow-ups and spin-off shows, from The Book of Boba Fett (2021) to Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), and Andor (2022) all the way back to where it all started with The Mandalorian Season 3, which is now streaming.

Throw in a few animated shows such as Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021), Star Wars: Visions (2021), and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022) — not to mention an entire global pandemic here in the real world — and it’s plain to see why Carano’s exit seems like a lifetime ago. In short, a lot has happened both on and off the screen since her departure, and though most of these shows don’t take place during the “Mando-Verse” timeline — some five or so years after Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) — Cara Dune has only been mentioned once, and it’s in The Mandalorian Season 3’s very first episode, “Chapter 17: The Apostate”.

While on Nevarro, Din Djarin learns from Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) that Cara Dune has since been recruited by “New Republic Special Forces” after handing in Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Prior to her exit, Carano was expected to reprise her role as Cara Dune in a spin-off show titled Rangers of the New Republic, a move that was even teased in The Mandalorian Season 2, however, Disney and Lucasfilm wasted no time in throwing the project on the scrapheap in the wake of her exit.

Just before Season 3 premiered, the show’s executive producer, writer, and director Rick Famuyiwa, and Lucasfilm’s executive creative director Dave Filoni broke their silence on the character’s absence, saying a lot without saying much at all, while oddly referring to Dune as “it’s a great character”.

So, unfortunately, seeing Gina Carano as Cara Dune in Star Wars again probably won’t ever happen, even if the character does, of course, still exist somewhere in the faraway galaxy. While she can easily be brought back in animated form, it seems that Disney and Lucasfilm would prefer to distance themselves from the actress and the character. After all, after Carano’s firing, Cara Dune action figures were recalled from retailers all around the world (a very childish move, in our opinion).

With all that said, there is one actress who could replace Gina Carano as Cara Dune, and that actress is Eiza González. Best known for her role in the hit action film Baby Driver (2017), the 33-year-old Mexican actress bears an uncanny resemblance to Gina Carano. She’s also pretty handy with weapons — beyond Baby Driver, she has also appeared in action blockbusters such as Alita: Battle Angel (2019), Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw (2019) — a franchise Carano has also starred in — Bloodshot (2020), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021).

González is a great actress, and we think she could do really well as Cara Dune, perhaps even step into the role seamlessly given her experience in the world of action.

Though we’ve gotten used to the idea of no longer seeing Cara Dune pop up in Star Wars, she remains one of the better characters in the Mando-Verse. But if we can’t ever see Gina Carano again, it would be great to at least see the character she created make a return, and we can’t think of anyone better to replace Carano than her fellow Fast and Furious star, the talented Eiza González.

Check out the official trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 below:

As per Disney+, here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian Season 3:

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The Mandalorian Season 3 stars Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin/The Mandalorian), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Emily Swallow (The Armorer), Omid Abtahi (Dr. Pershing), Amy Sedaris (Peli Motto), and Tim Meadows and Christopher Lloyd in undisclosed roles.

The Mandalorian Season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.

Do you think Eiza González could play Cara Dune? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!