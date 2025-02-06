Gina Carano’s Disney Lawsuit Moving Forward, Actress Gives Hopeful Update

Gina Carano’s lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company is apparently moving forward.

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Former The Mandalorian star Gina Carano recently shared an update regarding her lawsuits against Disney, revealing things are “moving forward.” The actress, herself a former professional MMA fighter portrayed the character of New Republic Marshall Cara Dune during the first two seasons of Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

Following a string of troubling and controversial posts on social media ranging from COVID-19 misinformation, jokes about the Holocaust, and transphobic memes, Carano was let go ahead of The Mandalorian‘s third season. Cara Dune was said to be doing something else off-screen, and the rest is history. However, Carano filed a lawsuit against her former employer Disney shortly after, claiming she was wrongfully terminated and discriminated against.

Carano suffered a blow to her reputation, though the actress was not “canceled” per se, but left behind by The Walt Disney Company. Carano found a few starring roles in right-wing productions such as the Breitbart original film My Son Hunter (2022). Carano also starred in and served as producer for Ben Shapiro-backed The Daily Wire’s Terror on the Prarie, which also released in 2022.

News on this lawsuit fell silent during 2024, though the actress shared that it’s still moving along on her Instagram Account.

Just a little update on my lawsuit against Disney/Lucasfilm, @disney @lucasfilmthe case continues to move forward and I anticipate having a more substantive update in the next few weeks. We remain determined and my team has been exceptional in honoring the court and respecting the process. I am very proud to have this team. Thank you for all of your continued support.

Cara Dune day yesterday Jan 30th touched my heart. @ginacaranonet Onward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G I N A J🖤Y C A R A N O (@ginajcarano)

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Carano was originally seeking a court order that would force Lucasfilm and Disney to recast her, as well as a sum of $75,000, though it’s unclear if these terms have been adjusted or changed since.

“Some of us have been unjustly singled out, harassed, persecuted, and had our livelihoods stripped away because we dared to encourage conversation, asked questions, and refused to go along with the mob,” said Carano in a statement.

The Walt Disney Company filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in April of 2024, claiming the decision to fire Carano fell under its constitutional rights. However, this motion was dismissed, a small victory for Carano. The two parties have a court date of September 29, 2025.

The Mandalorian is undoubtedly one of Disney’s biggest streaming hits to date and is regarded as one of the company’s best Star Wars productions since it purchased Lucasfilm, with plenty more content on the way. Instead of continuing with season 4, Disney announced last year that the show would culminate in a feature-length film.

Officially titled The Mandalorian and Grogu, the small-screen TV series will soon make its way to the big screen. The Mandalorian and Grogu has a tentative release date of May 22, 2026.

Do you watch The Mandalorian on Disney+?