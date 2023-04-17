Ben Shapiro Predicts ‘Frozen 4’ Will “Destroy Disney”

On an episode of The Daily Wire’s The Ben Shapiro Show, conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro predicted how he thinks Frozen 4 (TBD) will destroy the Walt Disney Company.

Related: Boycott and Bans, Disney Movie Likely to Cause Chaos Over Same-Sex Couple

Frozen (2013) and Frozen II (2019) are two of Disney’s biggest successes, featuring iconic performances from Idina Menzel as Elsa, Kristen Bell as Anna, Josh Gad as Olaf, and Jonathon Groff as Kristoff, and gorgeous songs written by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

Since then, Disney hasn’t been faring quite as well. Most recently, Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) was a flop, while Strange World (2022) was the biggest box office bust of the year. While most people have pointed towards advertising campaigns and poor reviews as the reason, a vocal minority has stated this failure is because Disney has become “woke.” One of these people is Ben Shapiro, who has a massive prediction about the Frozen franchise.

Ben Shapiro Believes Elsa Will Be a Lesbian by ‘Frozen 4’ and Ruin Disney

Related: DeSantis Teases New Prison Coming Next to Walt Disney World

In recent comments about Anheuser-Busch, Ben Shapiro stated that the company was on the retreat “…the same way Disney was on the retreat socially, since people decided they did not want to invest in their product.”

Shapiro’s Disney speculation continued, “The great suspicion is that in Frozen 4, they’ll make Elsa a lesbian. If they – by the way, if they do that, it is the end of Disney as a company. Predict it. You can write it down. It is April 17. If they do that, it will destroy Disney. Like, thoroughly destroy it.”

While many commenters have responded to his rhetoric, it mostly prompted confusion, with plenty of people asking, “Did we miss Frozen 3 (TBD)?” Shapiro backpedaled later but was too late; the internet ridicule had begun.

Ben Shapiro: "The great suspicion is that in Frozen 4, they'll make Elsa a lesbian … If they do that, it is the end of Disney as a company. Predict it. You can write it down. It is April 17th. If they do that in Frozen 4, it will destroy Disney." pic.twitter.com/5j83mdva4y — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) April 17, 2023

Shapiro is not the first person to talk about Elsa being a lesbian. In fact, Disney’s queer coding has established the ice queen as an LGBTIAP+ icon. On top of that, her relationship with Honeymaren in Frozen II sparked even more debate about her sexuality.

Either way, there’s almost no doubt that Frozen 3 will be a success. With the last two movies breaking box office records, Elsa and all of her friends will be around for a long time.

Do you think Frozen 4 is already doomed before launch? Will Frozen 3 fare better? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!