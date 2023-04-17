DeSantis Teases New Prison Coming Next to Walt Disney World

At a press conference Monday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis teased a new development next to Walt Disney World.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis just teased building a new state prison right next to the Walt Disney World Resort.

The quote comes from a press conference that Gov. DeSantis held Monday morning. The clip can be seen below as shared by reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

DeSantis openly speculating about what the state could build next to Walt Disney World: “Someone even said, maybe you need another state prison…”

DeSantis openly speculating about what the state could build next to Walt Disney World: “Someone even said, maybe you need another state prison…” pic.twitter.com/dlZ2r2OAqZ — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 17, 2023

