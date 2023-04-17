Disney Begs Guests to Not Use Bathroom in Public at Park

Disney deployed some very curious warning signs at one of its Resorts recently, some of which told Guests where to use the bathroom.

Guests visiting the Disney Parks and Resorts have a whole lot of fun and magic ahead of them. From classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion at Disneyland to thrilling roller coasters like Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World, the hardest part of a Guest’s day will be deciding on what to stand in line for.

However, a crucial aspect of the Disney experience is the family-friendly environment. Disney, along with the incredible Cast Members work hard to ensure Disneyland and Walt Disney World are safe and fun places for all ages. Following the rules laid out by Disney is critical to this mission, even if not everyone listens.

Disney goes to great lengths to make sure Guests know the rules. Guests are expected to follow codes of conduct as well as dress code rules. However, one international Disney Resort is facing a much different problem.

Recently, a post on Reddit went viral after a fan pointed out some curious signs at the Shanghai Disney Resort. You can take a look at them down below:

Shanghai Disneyland put up signs that ask visitors not to shit and pee in the flow bed, running, cutting Q, hitting the mascot and littering

As you can see, several signs are visible in the Resort, all of which remind Guests to behave and follow the rules. One of the more jarring signs reads, “When ya need to go just hop on over to the nearest toilet.” This is quite bizarre, as it indicates there’s a problem with Guests not using the toilets in the Resort. However, several stories emerged shortly after the Resort opened, citing this as a major issue.

Another sign asks Guests to please not cut in line while waiting for an attraction. This is a problem in all Disney theme parks as well as other places such as Six Flags, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld. Another sign reminds Guests to dispose of their trash in trash cans instead of littering.

The Shanghai Disney Resort, which is located in Pudong, Shanghai, China, is regarded by many as a beautiful Disney Resort. However, this beauty wanes when Guests disobey the rules. Of course, unruly Guests can be found at all Disney theme parks, with several shocking examples emerging from Walt Disney World and Disneyland Recently.

In other news, the Shanghai Disney Resort will be increasing the price of its ticketing system this summer. Starting June 23, 2023, the Chinese Disney Resort will be considerably more expensive to visit. The four new tiers on the pricing structure will be Regular, Regular Plus, Peak, and Peak Plus.

This comes after seemingly every single Disney Park and Resort worldwide has raised prices across the board. Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland have seen some jarring price increases over the last few years, affecting everything from parking, hotel fees, and, of course, Park tickets.

Have you visited the Shanghai Disney Resort? What’s your favorite Disney theme park ride?