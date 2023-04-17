Disney World Location Abruptly Closes, Will Change Forever

A popular location has closed its doors at Walt Disney World, with Disney giving us a vague reopening date.

Disney has just confirmed the closure of a popular restaurant at the Walt Disney World Resort. Trail’s End Restaurant at Fort Wilderness is now closed. This comes as quite a surprise as Disney did not reveal when this restaurant would be closing prior to today. This was just confirmed by Reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

NEW: Disney confirms Trail’s End Restaurant at Fort Wilderness is now closed. It will reopen this summer as a marketplace concept with expanded quick service options. The table service option will no longer be offered.

We first learned that Trail’s End Restaurant would be shutting down in its present form earlier this year, with the restaurant transforming from a buffet-style sit-down experience to a quick service location. This eatery is located at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and has been a staple for quite some time.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Trail’s End operated as a buffet-style experience. The restaurant will now undergo a refurbishment which will swap it for a family-style setup.

As we stated earlier, this is quite a shock, as the only timeframe given by Disney was “Spring 2023,” with hours for the restaurant ending officially on April 17. It’s important to note that this transformation will not affect the iconic Hoop Dee Doo Revue performances.

Fort Wilderness is one of Disney’s most impressive hotels at its Orlando, Florida property. This Resort allows Guests to camp and experience Walt Disney World in a more rural and rugged environment. There are currently more than 25 different hotels for Guests to choose from at Walt Disney World, meaning one of the hardest choices to make is choosing where to stay.

